Today’s Headlines: North will gang up against Peter Obi, they’ll decide Nigeria’s next president – Primate Ayodele, Oyedepo, Enenche, Ibiyomie, Others Announce 3-Day Fasting, Prayer Over Presidential Election

North Will Gang Up Against Peter Obi – Ayodele Alleges

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday warned the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi to be careful ahead of the election starting in two weeks’ time.

Primate Ayodele warned of a possible gang-up against Obi’s votes in the North.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman said Northern votes would determine the next President of Nigeria.

Ayodele also assured that there will be no coup in Nigeria during the elections.

According to the INRI leader, God is not interested in a coup occurring in Nigeria.

Oyedepo, Enenche, Ibiyomie, Others Announce 3-Day Fasting, Prayer Over Presidential Election

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

Ahead of the February presidential election, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has announced a three-day fasting and prayer to seek God’s help for a peaceful and credible poll.

A circular sighted by our correspondent revealed that the exercise, which is expected to commence on Monday, February 13, is targeted at praying against forces that may manipulate the election.

According to the circular, David Ibiyomie of the Salvation Ministry and other ministries founded by spiritual sons of Oyedepo are expected to join the exercise.

Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, DIGC, disseminated the information to members of his church while leading the congregation on prayer for a better Nigeria on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Google)

Bandits Block Minna-Abuja Road, Gun Down DPO, Other Officers

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

Bandits operating in Niger State carried out a series of attacks this weekend, leading to the deaths of Mukhtar Sabiu, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Paiko, Headquarters of Paikoro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, and four other police officers.

The victims were shot dead along Kwakuti village, Minna-Suleja road on Saturday.

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the DPO and his men were killed in a gun duel.

Tinubu Has No Advantage, Prepare To Accept Defeat – Keyamo

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

One of the spokespersons for the Tinubu, Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has claimed his presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has no ruling-party advantage in the forthcoming election.

Keyamo also said the opposition should be prepared to accept defeat in good faith.

His statement was contained in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

