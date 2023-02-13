Today’s Headlines: North Will Gang Up Against Obi-Ayodele, G-5 Govs Not Supporting Tinubu–Jang

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

North will gang up against Peter Obi, they’ll decide Nigeria’s next president – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday warned the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi to be careful ahead of the election starting in two weeks’ time.

Primate Ayodele warned of a possible gang-up against Obi’s votes in the North.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman said Northern votes would determine the next President of Nigeria.

Ayodele also assured that there will be no coup in Nigeria during the elections.

According to the INRI leader, God is not interested in a coup occurring in Nigeria.

NEWS2023 election: CAN speaks on alleged N2bn from Peter Obi

G-5 govs not supporting Tinubu – Jang

A member of the Integrity Group and former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has berated the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, over his claim that the G-5 governors led by Nyesom Wike were supporting the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the claim in a statement on Sunday, Jang stated that Nigerians no longer took anything coming from Lalong seriously.

The statement, which was signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, said, “Obvious sign that Lalong is daydreaming is him thinking that the G5 PDP governors and allies including former Governor Jang are supporting Tinubu.

The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reacted to a letter currently in circulation on social media, alleging that the sum of N2 billion was given by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi to Churches under the umbrella of CAN.

CAN’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by Archbishop Daniel C. Okoh, its President, and made available to reporters on Sunday.

The CAN president stated categorically that the so-called letter of petition reportedly signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere and addressed to the office of CAN President is illogical and can best be described as a failed attempt to drag the apex Christian body into the politics of 2023.

Supporters Of Nigerian Senate President Lawan Boo, Stone Yobe Governor At APC Rally

A political rally organised by the All Progressives Congress in Yobe State, Northeast Nigeria abruptly ended after supporters of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan pelted the state governor, Mai Mala Buni with stones and other objects.

The event was organised to honour the verdict of the Supreme Court, declaring Lawan as the valid senatorial candidate of the ruling APC for Yobe North in the National Assembly election, Sunday Punch reports. The event was also used as the APC’s zonal campaign rally for the Yobe North district.

