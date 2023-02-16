Today’s Headlines: North Suffered More Under Buhari — Northern Elders, Naira Scarcity: We Feel Your Pains — Tinubu counsels youths

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

North suffered more under Buhari — Northern Elders

The pan-Arewa socio-political organization, Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has chided President Muhammadu Buhari over his negligence and lack of political will to fix the problems of Nigeria, especially in the North.

Source: Vanguard

The group berated the Buhari-led administration, saying that the North suffered more under his administration, in terms of terrorism, banditry, and negligence of the region.

Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, who stated these at the 10th anniversary of the Northern General Assembly, of NEF, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja yesterday, warned against any attempt to scuttle the conduct of a free, fair and credible election, adding that the North would stand by any presidential candidate who emerged as the winner.

We feel your pains, Tinubu counsels youths

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has lamented the ugly scenes of violence that have trailed the Naira redesign policy and its attendant currency scarcity which has generated a wave of anger across the land.

Source: Vanguard

In a personally signed statement issued Wednesday night in Abuja, Tinubu said he was saddened by reports of violent protests in parts of the country, especially in Delta, Oyo, Kwara, and Edo states. “In Delta, there were reports of arson and destruction of bank branches. “I sympathize with all Nigerians who are going through the pains of not being able to get money from banks and ATM points to meet their basic daily needs. I also sympathize with the banks for being victims of the CBN currency redesign policy.

“Be rest assured that this phase will soon pass away as our governments at both the federal and state levels are working to surmount the current challenges”, he stated. Tinubu noted that with the Supreme Court reaffirming its order of 8th February on monetary authorities to allow the old and new Naira notes to circulate together, he believes a solution is right on the way and the scarcity of Naira notes will soon be over.

Kebbi’s $86m ethanol biofuel project taking off soon – Deputy gov

Kebbi Deputy Governor, Retired Col. Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, on Wednesday, said the state’s ethanol biofuel project, which is expected to gulp $86 million, will soon take off.

Source: Punch papers

Yombe-Dabai disclosed while speaking on new development about the modular refinery project to be cited at Danko Wasagu in Zuru Emirate held at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi. The Agency of Nigeria recalls that about five years ago, the state government constituted a team, chaired by Prof. Muhammad Abubakar-Ka’oje, to come up with modalities for achieving the project.

NAN also recalls that the modular refinery project, to be jointly financed by Kebbi State Government, Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, and 3D High-tech System, is expected to produce biofuel from cassava cultivated in the area. Yombe-Dabai recalled that a few days back he represented the governor and signed an agreement between the NNPC, 3D High-tech System, and Kebbi Investment.

Lagos Police summon five officers for alleged extortion of student

The Lagos State Police Command has summoned five police officers alleged to have extorted N155,000 from a student. The command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle, said that all the officers were summoned to the state headquarters in Ikeja.

Source: Punch papers

He said those summoned included an Assistant Supretendant of Police and four Inspectors, adding that further updates will be provided on the case. It would be recalled that a polytechnic student, Sanni Faruk, had alleged that five police officers attached to Meiran Division extorted N155,000 from him on Sunday.

He alleged that the officers forced him out of a bus at Abule-Egba, while on his way to school, handcuffed and took him to Meiran police station. He claimed that while at the station, he was forced to transfer the money in his bank account to an OPay account before he was released.

