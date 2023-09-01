Today’s Headlines: Nobody is interested in war – Tinubu tells Islamic council, Umahi Visits Makinde

Niger: Nobody is interested in war – Tinubu tells Islamic council

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said all diplomatic options would be exhausted with the military junta in Niger Republic before any last resort of military intervention would come into the picture, insisting that any forceful removal of a democratic government remained “wholly unacceptable,” a statement by the State House said.

Receiving the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar III, at the State House, President Tinubu noted that the alternative of kinetic intervention in Niger Republic had not been jettisoned.

“I must thank you for your several visits to Niger Republic, Your Eminence, but you will still have to go back. My fear has been confirmed in Gabon that copycats will start doing the same thing until it is stopped. We are neighbours with Niger Republic, and what has joined Nigerians together with their great people cannot be broken. Nobody is interested in a war. We have seen the devastation in Ukraine and Sudan. But, if we don’t wield the big stick, we will all suffer the consequences together,” the President warned.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, under General Abdulsalami Abubakar, instituted a nine-month transition programme in 1998, and it proved very successful, leading the country into a new era of democratic governance. The President said he saw no reason why such could not be replicated in Niger, if their military authorities were sincere.

Umahi Visits Makinde, Lauds Governor For Transforming Oyo

Federal Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has lauded Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for transforming the state since he took the reins of government.

Umahi, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor alongside officials of the Ministry, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Thursday, described Makinde as great evidence in infrastructure development, noting that the governor is one of the few governors putting the welfare of his people first.

According to Umahi, Governor Makinde deserved to be commended highly for not waiting to get a commitment for refund from the Federal Government before going ahead to fix federal roads in the state, adding that the interest and well-being of the people must always be first for those in government.

In his speech, Governor Makinde, appreciated Umahi for his kind words, stating that his appointment as Minister of Works was well-deserved and that he had no doubt that Umahi had the wherewithal to achieve success in the task, as his records as governor in Ebonyi State spoke for him.

Kanu’s detention: Tinubu not different from Buhari, says Sowore

Rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has said President Bola Tinubu is not different from his predecessor, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comparison on Thursday after he was denied the opportunity to meet with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Mazi, at the Department of State Services Headquarters in Abuja.

He said despite being legally invited by Kanu, he was denied the opportunity to meet the embattled leader of the proscribed group.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the former presidential candidate claimed the incident was the second time he was being denied of seeing Kanu.

Sports minister: Why I relocated my office to Abuja stadium

John Enoh, the newly appointed minister of sports development, has revealed why he relocated his office to the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Speaking on Thursday, the minister said the relocation will enable him to “keep a watchful eye” on the “90 percent of the departments of sports” inside the stadium.

He said his decision was informed by the tour of the stadium, which he undertook on his first day in office.

“I did a tour of MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, and I insisted that instead of having my office at the Secretariat, my office as Sports Development minister has to be at the stadium,” Enoh said.

