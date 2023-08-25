Today’s Headlines: ‘No Time For Cheap Politics’—FG Replies Obaseki, Abure Rejects A’Court Judgment

‘No Time For Cheap Politics’—FG Replies Obaseki On Subsidy Removal Comments

Source: The Cable

Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation, says the federal government understands the difficulty Nigerians are facing following the petrol subsidy removal.

Idris spoke in reaction to comments credited to Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state.

The governor had said he was shocked that the federal government did not have a plan in place before implementing the subsidy removal.

Reacting in a statement issued on Thursday, the minister said the government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is working to make the country prosperous.

LP Crisis Deepens As Abure Rejects A’Court Judgment

Source: Punch paper

The crisis rocking the Labour Party over its perennial leadership tussle took a twist on Thursday when the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State capital, invalidated all the off-season governorship primary elections conducted by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The court sitting, which was moved from Owerri to Abuja owing to security reasons, also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states produced by the Lamidi Apapa-led National Working Committee.

The appellate court further dismissed the candidature of Senator Athan Achonu in the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State.

Amnesty For Ex-agitators Brought Stability To Niger Delta – Clark

Source: Punch paper

Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said the Presidential Amnesty Programme brought about stability to the Niger Delta region, describing the current status as a boost for the nation’s economy.

Clark said this in a communique signed by the Pan Niger Delta Forum Board of Trustees Secretary, Godknows Igali and made available to journalists on Thursday.

The communique was jointly adopted by Clark; PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd); representatives of PANDEF; Ijaw National Congress; ex-agitators and other prominent stakeholders of the Niger Delta region.

Nigeria, UK firms to boost travel, hospitality sectors

Source: Punch paper

Stakeholders in the creative industry will be focusing on the impact of digital innovation on the sector at this year’s Art of Technology Lagos.

The event, which is organised by the Eko Innovation Centre in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, is themed ‘The Creative Economy and A Digital Lagos’.

In a statement announcing the event on Thursday, the organisers said that the theme of the conference was crucial to shaping the future of the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

Part of the statement read, “Lagos’ creative economy sector is a dynamic force that fuels the state’s economic growth, encompassing diverse industries such as film, music, fashion, design, and advertising. This ecosystem thrives on the brilliance and innovation of its workforce, playing a pivotal role in driving economic progress.

“Under the theme “The Creative Economy and A Digital Lagos,” AOT 5.0 will be a platform for thought-provoking discussions, insights, and strategies that will steer these industries toward greater heights.”

