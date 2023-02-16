This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines: No Room For Reconciliation Between G-5, Atiku -Wike, NECO releases 2022 SSCE result

No More Room For Reconciliation Between G-5 Govs, Atiku, Says Wike

The iron curtain has finally fallen against the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar over the possibility of a last minute reconciliation move with the G-5 governors of the party also known as the Integrity Group.

This is as the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike said the G-5 PDP governors have crossed the Rubicon, and are no longer disposed to broker any peace with the national leadership of the party.

Governor Wike explained that contrary to insinuations that the G-5 governors were working at cross-purposes, the group, he maintained, has remained intact and their impact will be felt in the aftermath of the 25th February presidential election.

The governor, who made this assertion during a media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Thursday, said no G-5 governor has so far attended the PDP presidential campaign in their respective States.

“Even before Enugu governor received him (Atiku) in Government House, we knew about it. We cannot tell you the approach. Forget about what people are saying, the 25th is here. Everybody will see it.

“We can’t do that again. It’s over. We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe that they have won election, so they don’t need us. I am not ready to sit down again with anybody.”

NECO releases 2022 SSCE external result

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced the release of the result of the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE.

Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who made the announcement in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, said, 59,124 candidates sat for the examination, with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 per cent while 27,808, representing 47.03 per cent were female.

Wushishi added that the number of candidates that sat for the English Language is 58,012 out of which 44,162, representing 76.13 per cent got Credit and above, while the number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 57,700, out of which 43,096, representing 74.69 per cent got Credit and above.

He further disclosed that the number of Candidates who got five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 33,914 representing 57.36 per cent.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

Pastor dies after trying to imitate Jesus’ 40-day fast

It was a tragic end for a Mozambican pastor, Francisco Barajah, who reportedly died after fasting for 40 days, in an attempt to replicate what the Biblical Jesus Christ did.

He died while being treated at hospital in Beira where he was evacuated in critical condition, according to BBC report.

The founder of the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church in the central province of Manica, was confirmed dead on Wednesday.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered the clergyman had lost a lot of weight to a point where he could not stand up, bathe or walk after 25 days of fasting.

Days later, at the insistence of relatives and believers, he was taken to a hospital but attempts to get him back to life were unsuccessful.

Church members and his neighbours have been unsurprised at the turn of events, due to his extreme weight loss and disfigured body frame prior to his death.

Buhari orders CBN to release old ₦200 to coexist with new Naira notes

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow the old 200 naira notes and redesigned 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes to coexist.

Buhari gave the directive to CBN in a national broadcast aired on national stations.

The president said only the 200 old naira notes will continue to be legal tender till Monday, April 10.

“I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from Feb. 10, 2023 to April 10 2023,” Buhari said.

Adopted daughter gives Mr Ibu special valentine treat

Jasmine Chioma Okafor, the adopted daughter of veteran actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu melted hearts with the special treat she gave her dad on Valentine’s Day.

In the video shared by the content creator on Instagram, she made her dad pick from two pieces of white paper with things written on them.

He was made to pick five different times and she made sure all the things written on the pieces of paper were done to the letter.

First, she made him pick from either a watch or a phone, he picked the latter and she took him to a phone shop and got him a Tecno Camon phone.

Next, he made a pick from lunch or popcorn, he was then taken to a restaurant where he had semo with egusi soup for lunch as he picked the former.

Borno gives free drugs in public hospitals

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has ordered the state ministry of health to release N300 million worth of drugs and other medical supplies to government hospitals for free administration to patients to ease the hardship they encounter in making payments due to scarcity of new and old naira notes.

Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Professor Mohammed Alhaji, disclosed this while unveiling the drugs at his ministry’s stores located along Baga road in Maiduguri.

The supplies included drugs for prevalent illnesses, maternal delivery kits and other medical essentials.

The commissioner directed medical directors and principal medical officers of public healthcare centres in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere to quickly prepare procedural papers to receive their allocations for immediate deployment of the drugs and other supplies.

Arab emphasised that the drugs must be given free to patients that have no money at hand or those that have problems in accessing their funds to pay for their service.

He said officials would rely on patients to be honest because as Zulum noted, “while we know some people may have money and still demand free drugs by pretending they lack funds, we cannot, because of some dishonest people, refuse to help those in need”.

Arab on behalf of health workers across the state, thanked governor Zulum for once again, coming to the aid of patients at a critical period, a move which he described as humane.

