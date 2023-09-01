Today’s Headlines: No Restriction Of Movement For Saturday LGA Polls – Gov.Obaseki, AU suspends Gabon Over Coup

No Restriction Of Movement For Saturday LGA Polls – Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, has said there will not be a restriction of movement for Edo State Local Government Area (LGA) elections scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, assuring commuters transiting through the state of safe passage.

Obaseki disclosed this while briefing journalists after the state security council meeting held at the Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governor, who assured Edo people of adequate security during the election, urged voters to come out en masse to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates. He noted that the State will be very peaceful as all security agencies are on ground to protect the electorates.

AU suspends Gabon

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council yesterday suspended Central African Country Gabon where soldiers took over government on Wednesday.

The junta will on Monday inaugurate its leader, Gen. Brice Nguema as the “transitional president of the troubled country.

But Gabon’s main opposition, the Alternance 2023 coalition, wants the coup leaders to declare it as the winner of Saturday’s disputed presidential election.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who was named winner of the poll , was overthrown by soldiers on Wednesday, hours after the country’s electoral body declared him re-elected for another term of seven years.

While Ondimba’s ouster and detention drew international condemnations, the Gabonese trooped to the streets hailing the soldiers for ending the Bongo family’s almost 56 years in power.

After a meeting of its Peace and Security Council on the situation, the AU said it had decided to “suspend the participation of Gabon in all activities of its organs and institutions”.

Soldiers arrest 157 terrorists, kill 39

The military high command has said troops have killed no fewer than 39 terrorists and arrested 157 during various operations across the country.

The command also said troops rescued no fewer than 109 kidnapped victims between August 21 and 31, 2023.

The Director, Defence Media tions, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while addressing journalists on military operations in the country in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “Troops of tion Safe Haven recovered three AK47 rifles, one fabricated AK47 rifle, one fabricated pistol, one Dane gun, and 41 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo. Troops neutralised two gunmen, rescued three hostages, and arrested 15 criminal suspects.

PDP to address Wike’s utterances soon — Spokesman

The Peoples Democratic Party has promised to react to statements credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike that the party cannot sanction him on the account of his acceptance to serve in the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Wike who was recently named the FCT Minister by President Bola Tinubu has not stopped throwing shade at the PDP having earlier claimed that the leadership of the party at various levels asked him to accept Tinubu’s nomination.

In his maiden address to the media shortly after his swearing-in at the State House, Wike said, “Before this appointment came, I wrote to the National Party Chairman, the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, and Senate, Zonal Chairman of the party, my State Chairman, my Governor. All of them wrote back and said ‘Accept.’

“I am not afraid of anybody. Have you ever seen that I am afraid of anybody? Is there anybody I want to fight that I will not tell you I want to fight?”

