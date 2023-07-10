Today’s Headlines: No Regrets Working Against Atiku-Fayose, Court stops prosecution of suspended Adamawa REC﻿

No regrets working against Atiku, says Fayose

A former Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said he has no regrets working ‘one hundred per cent’ against the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 presidential poll.

He said this on Sunday night when he featured on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’. The PDP bigwig said he supported President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress based on principle.

Fayose said: “I worked against him (Atiku) 100 per cent. Nigeria is bigger than the PDP, APC and even Asiwaju (Tinubu) himself. Let us call a spade a spade. I am not a man that will hide my action. If PDP doesn’t need me again, they cannot say I cannot live.

“But I love the PDP even though the party has not been fair to me. I am a principled man. So, let me say to you, I never worked for PDP during the last election. I am not a liar and a pretender. I did not work for PDP.

Court stops prosecution of suspended Adamawa REC﻿

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from prosecuting the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, over his declaration of Aisha Dahiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as governor in the March 18 poll.

Justice Donatus Okorowo made the order after Mr Michael Aondoaka, SAN, counsel to Dahiru, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

In the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/935/2023, the APC candidate in the poll, sued INEC, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and another as as respondents.

Aondoaka while moving the motion on Monday, argued that until the election petition tribunal decides the fate of his client in accordance with Section 149 of the Electoral Act, 2022, the prosecution of Yunusa-Ari cannot be said to be valid.

He said the decision of INEC to file action against any person involved in Dahiru’s April 15 declaration as winner of the supplementary poll in the state when the tribunal was yet to determine the petition of his client, would deprive her of Section 285(6) of the law which gives 180 days within which the petition filed on May 6 should be dispensed with.

Alia congratulates Tinubu over emergence as ECOWAS chairman

The governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the chairman, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu emerged as the new ECOWAS boss on Sunday, July 9, during the 63rd Ordinary Session of Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

He succeeds President Umaru Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.Alia, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, described Tinubu as a strong-willed servant leader who lives a life of service, impacting many in his several decades of active politicking and public service.

He says the choice of Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman is perfect and timely, adding that the experience of the Nigerian President in leadership will have a direct bearing on the challenges of unity and progress in the West African region.

Governor Alia called on Nigerians to pray for President Tinubu so that God will give him strength and wisdom to render effective leadership services to the people he has been chosen to lead.

SDP Gov Candidate: Abiodun Governing Ogun Like Sole Administrator.

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the 2023 election in Ogun State, Engr Tony Ojeshina, has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of governing the state like a “sole administrator”.

He expressed concern that “there no cabinet members to make decisions and conduct day to day running of government.”Our correspondent reports that Abiodun only appointed Secretary to the State Government and seven aides, more than one month after he was sworn in for second term.

The governor has also failed to appoint official spokesperson for the government.

Ojeshina in a statement on Monday said, the governor has crippled governance in the state through his style of leadership.

He also accused Abiodun of dereliction of duties, saying “the current state of governance in Ogun state is unprecedented and unconstitutional.”

He called on the governor to urgently address the poor waste management system, bad roads and unemployment to allete the sufferings of the people.

