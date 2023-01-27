Today’s Headlines: No PVC, No Voting—Yakubu Insists, Tribunal Rules Today, Police Warn Troublemakers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No PVC, No Voting—Yakubu Insists

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said it will be impossible for anyone without the permanent voter’s card (PVC) to vote in this year’s general election.

Source: The Nation

The INEC chairman faulted the insinuation that PVC would not be necessary for voters to cast their ballots during the forthcoming elections.

He said the commission was worried about misinformation and disinformation in the social media on INEC’s technological deployments.

Photos Credit: Google

Adeleke vs Oyetola: Tribunal Rules Today, Police Warn Troublemakers

The Osun State Police Command said it would not tolerate any act capable of causing a crisis in the state as the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivers its judgment on Friday (today).

Source: Punch paper

The command also said necessary security measures have been put in place to deal decisively, within the ambit of the law, with anyone or any group of persons who may attempt to foment trouble.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on Thursday said police, working with other security agencies in the state, would not allow a breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

It then assured law-abiding residents of adequate security before, during and after the judgment.

NLC’s support for Peter Obi hasn’t changed — Wabba

Organised labour said yesterday that its decision to support the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate Datti Ahmed, was sacrosanct.

Labour, under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said Nigerian workers would only vote for worker-friendly candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Source: Vanguard paper

It also demanded urgent action from the nation’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to review the Naira redesign policy, including the extension of its timelines.

Speaking during an interactive session with labour reporters in Abuja, the outgoing President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said people were tired of bad governance and the pain it had inflicted on the masses over the years.

Buhari committed to credible polls — Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to ensure that his successor emerges through a free, fair, credible and violence-free election.

Source: Vanguard paper

The AGF, who spoke at a conference organised by the Abuja chapter of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, NAJUC, said it was President Buhari’s resolve to guarantee the credibility of the impending general elections, that he promptly gave his assent to the amended Electoral Act.

According to him, a major highlight of the amended electoral law is the legal backing it provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deploy the necessary technology for the elections.

We Are Not Supporting APC Party – Protesting Katsina State Residents Boo Buhari During Visit

Some Katsina State residents, believed to be protesters, have booed President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in the state for a two-day visit to inaugurate some selected state government projects.

Source: Saharareporters

Shortly after the president’s inauguration of the project, some suspected political thugs began throwing stones at the crowd at the Kofar Kaura underpass.

They also set fire to tyres along Yahaya Madaki Way, just a few metres from the newly inaugurated underpass project, while yelling, “We don’t need you”, “We no go do”, and “We are not supporting APC”.

Security personnel used tear gas to disperse them.

According to an eyewitness, Abdul Suleiman, the protesters were chanting ‘Bamuyi’ (a Hausa term meaning ‘we are not interested’) and started stoning some vehicles at the venue.

