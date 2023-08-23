Today’s Headlines: No Project Should Exceed 2 Years, Umahi Declares; EFCC Mum As Diezani Faces Bribery Charge In UK

No Project Should Exceed 2 Years, Umahi Declares

Photo Credit:Leadership

Minister of Works David Umahi has inspected the Abuja-Lokoja Highway and ordered concrete road construction for durability.

The minister, who directed contractors to present quotations for concrete roads, declared that no project under the present administration should last more than two years.

Umahi undertook the inspection of the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway with the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

He said there would be a review and redesign of the road contract and urged the contractors to use concrete on all Nigerian roads.

The minister promised to deliver concrete roads across the country, saying they are more durable, and can last 50 years as well as remain maintenance-free.

He, therefore, urged contractors to bring their quotations for concrete roads, saying concrete is the key because it is durable to withstand all types of stresses imposed upon it.

EFCC Mum As Diezani Faces Bribery Charge In UK

Photo Credit:Punch papers

British police said on Tuesday they had charged former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke with bribery offences, saying they suspected she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pounds oil and gas contracts, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to an inquiry by our correspondent, concerning whether or not the anti-graft agency would testify against Mrs Alison-Madueke in the United Kingdom.

Alison-Madueke, 63, was a key figure in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, serving as petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015. She also served as president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation,” said Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s International Corruption Unit.

The NCA said Alison-Madueke was accused of benefitting from at least 100,000 pounds in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Photo Credit:Google

AU Plans Fresh Sanctions, Abdulsalami Warns Against War

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The African Union has suspended the Republic of Niger from all its activities following last month’s military coup in the country.

In a communiqué issued on Tuesday, the union noted that its decision to suspend Niger followed the failure of the military junta to hand over power to the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

“The AU decides, in line with the relevant AU instruments, in particular, the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, to immediately suspend the participation of the Republic of Niger in all activities of the AU and its organs and institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country.

“The AU, in this regard, calls upon all member states of the AU and the international community, including bilateral and multilateral partners at large, to reject this unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger,” the communiqué read.

The turnout is a sequel to back-and-forth negotiations and threats from concerned stakeholders to see to the restoration of democracy in the Sahel state.

We must change our pattern, Wike charges FCTA Staff

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has charged directors of the various departments in the administration to change their patterns and allow improvements in the territory.

The minister gave the charge during the official handover of files by the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, at the Conference Hall of the Federal Capital Development Authority in Abuja on Tuesday.

Wike, who sought to clarify earlier remarks at a press briefing on Monday, following his inauguration by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, explained that his vision was to promptly attend to the issues of sanitation, provision of streetlights, and transportation in the FCT, all of which he said would be made functional in a short time.

He urged directors and soon-to-be-appointed secretaries of the FCTA to ask to be reposted to a different department if they felt that they would not be able to deliver on whatever portfolios they were assigned to.

El_Zaxks (

)