Today’s Headlines: No Plan To Suspend Saraki–Kwara PDP; RMD Surrenders To God At 62

No Plan To Suspend Saraki–Kwara PDP

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed rumoured plan to suspend the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki by the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party

A communique issued after the SWC meeting in Ilorin, the state capital, urged party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the rumoured suspension of the former two term governor of the state.

“We urge our party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the purported rumoured suspension of our leader, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the State Working Committee members as mischievously circulated by some people aimed at causing disharmony in the party,” the communique signed by the state party Chairman, Babatunde Mohammed and the state Secretary, Abdulrazaq Lawal said.

Photo Credit:Google

RMD Surrenders To God At 62

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, on Thursday, June 6 clocked 62 and as usual, it was a time to roll out the drums and celebrate. For the actor, it was also a time for sober reflection.

As he marked his birthday with beautiful pictures, RMD, as he is popularly known, also took time to surrender himself and dedicate his life to God. In an Instagram post, the actor said that he is ready to be used again and again.

“Sixty-two! Completely grateful and thankful. God I surrender.

Use me! I’m ready. Again and again, enable me,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Mmesoma: I Support Sanctions Imposed By JAMB – Ezekwesili

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

A former minister of education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has reacted to the findings of the committee set up by the Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo to investigate the saga between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and Ejikeme Mmesoma over her UTME result.

Ezekwesili said she supports the sanctions imposed by JAMB on her, saying it would serve as a deterrent to all who participate in the systemic exam malpractices within the nation’s educational system.

The committee discovered that Mmesoma forged the 362 score she was parading against the authentic score, 249.

Ezekwesili said she is satisfied with the process and the findings of the committee which gave Mmesoma a fair hearing.

In a statement her verified Twitter handle on Saturday, the former Minister recommended sustained counselling for Mmesoma by her family, school and church.

Don’t Negotiate With Bandits; Northern leaders warn Tinubu

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Northern leaders have rejected a call by former governor of Zamfara State, Malam Yerima Sani, asking President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with terrorists and bandits in the country and grant them amnesty as it was done for Niger Delta militants by the late Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration. In their separate views, they argued that such negotiations will continue to fail because the bandits do not have a central command of leadership and they never kept the agreements reached with some of them in the past by some states and communities in the north.

President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide and Chairman of the three sociocultural/ethnic groups in Benue state, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said: “there is no way President Bola Tinubu’s government will negotiate with bandits and terrorists. These were people who were brought into this country from parts of West Africa to prosecute elections for some persons in 2015. After they won their elections they failed to keep to the agreement they entered with the criminals and that is why they took to banditry and terrorism and tormenting the North. Those who brought them into the country know themselves. They should be made to go and clean up the mess they created for Nigerians.

