Today’s Headlines: no plan to suspend Saraki – Kwara PDP; Kano govt, Ganduje set for showdown

He’s our leader, no plan to suspend Saraki – Kwara PDP

Source: Vanguard paper

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kwara state, has dismissed rumoured plan to suspend the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki by the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.

The party stated this in a communique signed by the state party Chairman, Babatunde Mohammed and the state Secretary, Abdulrazaq Lawal.

In the communique issued after the SWC meeting in Ilorin, the state capital, the party urged members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the rumoured suspension of the former two term governor of the state.

Dollar Video: Kano govt, Ganduje set for showdown

Source: Vanguard paper

Fresh trouble is currently brewing in Kano as the state’s Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission says it is revisiting the purported dollar video involving the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The latest bickering started when the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Muhuyi Rimingado, was reinstated after a court order.

Recall that Rimingado was suspended following a recommendation by the state House of Assembly following a complaint from the Accountant-General of the state for breaching financial management law which later led to his sack by the then governor.

After he was reinstated by the new government, Rimingado vowed to reopen investigations into the alleged bribery matter.

The masses make sacrifice, political class lives in affluence — TUC leader

Source: Vanguard paper

Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, and President Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Dr Tommy Okon, says it is wrong that a government that urges Nigerians to tighten their belt hasn’t taken steps to reduce the cost of governance.

Okon told Sunday Vanguard in an interview:

“The cost of governance in Nigeria is very worrisome given the poverty level in Nigeria. Amid poverty, hardship and suffering, the political class and their cronies have continued to live in affluence. While workers and the masses are dying of hypertension, frustration and suffering all forms of stress over “where the next meal would come from, the political class and their allies live ostentatiously with impunity.

Cost of Governance: Disquiet over nearly 3, 000 aides for Akpabio, Abbas, lawmakers

Source: Vanguard paper

Barring any last-minute change, members of the National Assembly, NASS, may end up having more than 2, 563 legislative aides at a time Nigerians are demanding a reduction in the cost of governance to survive the current economic crisis.

With the size of its membership, including aides, NASS is one of the institutions that consume a large portion of the national budget yearly.

The bloated number of aides comes with a high cost of public sector expenditure and impacts negatively on the development of the country.

Qualityupdates (

)