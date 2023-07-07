Today’s Headlines: No Plan To Sack Worker– Osun Govt, Tinubu Signs Executive Orders

No plan to sack workers or pay half salaries – Osun govt.

The Osun State government has said it has no plan to sack workers or to pay them half salaries.

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s media aide, Olawale Rasheed, made the declaration in Osogbo on Thursday while dismissing a claim credited to a pressure group within the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

“We affirm that there is neither a plan to sack workers nor any re-introduction of payment of half salaries.

“This is fake news, which the public is implored to ignore.

“Governor Adeleke is available to meet all stakeholders for the development of the state. As a responsive leader, he has met with many groups and associations since assumption of office.

Tinubu signs Executive Orders

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, signed four Executive Orders as part of efforts to address manufacturers’ concerns bordering on inconducive operating environment in the country.

This is as he assured Nigerians that there would not be further tax raise without robust and wide consultations undertaken within the context of a coherent fiscal policy framework.

The president’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, disclosed this, yesterday, while addressing State House Correspondents in Abuja.

The new orders which addressed recent tax changes by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, include the suspension of the five per cent Excise tax on telecommunication services and the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

Senate calls for remedial works on erosion sites in Imo

Senate has urged Ecological Fund Office (EFO) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to embark on remedial works on Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Urachima and Umueshi gully erosion sites in Ideato North and South Local Governments in Imo State.

It urged the agencies to jointly engage geologists, hydrologists and environmental engineers to conduct assessment and implement measures like stabilisation, gabion installations, terracing, to prevent further losses, minimise risks to nearby communities.

Senate resolution was sequel to a motion at plenary on “Urgent Need to Carry-Out Remedial Work on Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Urachima and Umueshi Gully Erosion sites in Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs, Imo State.”

The motion was sponsored by Izunaso Osita. In his lead debate, he said the total collapse of the Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Umuchima and Umueshi gully erosion sites have become treacherous leading to loss of human lives, properties worth over N4 billion and inflicted severe injuries.

My government ready to eliminate all of Nigeria’s security challenges’

President Tinubu, yesterday, said his government was conscious of the security situation in Nigeria and ready to address all the concerns of citizens on the issue.

He stated this during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) and 160th Anniversary of Nigerian Army, yesterday, in Ibadan.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, he assured Nigerians of his government’s resolve to address all threats and take care of national security challenges confronting the country within the shortest possible time.

