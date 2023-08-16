Today’s Headlines: No Plan To Reintroduce Fuel Subsidy – Presidency, Wike Visits Ganduje Amid Defection Rumour

No Plan To Reintroduce Fuel Subsidy – Presidency

Plans are not underway by the President Bola Tinubu-led government to reintroduce fuel subsidy, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, has said.

Ajayi said this while reacting to a report that the president was considering temporary subsidy on petrol as a result of rising crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

In a post social media platform, X, Ajayi debunked the report.

“There is no plan to reintroduce any form of fuel subsidy. There is no condition to support any increase in prices at this time.”

Wike Visits Ganduje

Former governor of Rivers State and a Minister designate, Nyesom Wike, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Wike, who worked against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election, has repeatedly denied plotting to join the ruling party.

“I am not a member of APC and will not be. But, they have made me recognise that they are the heroes of this country. APC governors came out to say for the unity of this country, the presidency should go to the south,” he once said while dismissing the rumor.

Tinubu Welcomes Central African Bloc’s Support For ECOWAS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the solidarity of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on the political impasse in the Republic of Niger.

The President spoke when he received the Special Envoy of President Ali Bongo Ondimba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, Mr. Hermann Immongault, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the special message of support and solidarity from President Bongo, who doubles as the Chairman of ECCAS, expressed full support for the resolutions by ECOWAS on the unconstitutional takeover of government in Niger.

Niger Junta Told To Initiate Transition Plan For Restoration Of Democracy

Jami’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, an Islamic organisation, has urged the Niger military junta to develop a comprehensive transition plan for the restoration of democratic governance in the country.

The National Secretary of the group, Malam Muhammad Yahaya, made the call at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

We appeal to the military rulers in Niger to abide by the Islamic principles and immediately initiate a dialogue with all the political stakeholders, including the representatives of the deposed government, opposition leaders and the Civil Society Organisations.

