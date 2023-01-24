This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: No One Can Stop 2023 Elections In S/East -Army, Obi Promises To Tackle Poverty, Unemployment

No One Can Stop 2023 Elections In S/East – Army.

Source: Sahara Reporters.

The Nigerian Army has said that gunmen terrorising the South-East region of the country cannot stop the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the region because they do not have what it takes to carry out their threats.

The Nigerian Army said that the armed criminals who had been threatening to stop the general elections from holding within the region could not overpower the military and other security agencies during the elections.

Obi Promises To Tackle Poverty.

Source: Punch Newspapers.

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has, again, promised to tackle insecurity, hunger and youth unemployment if he becomes the country’s next President.

Obi, who stated this when his campaign team was in Katsina State, yesterday, also said he would open the nation’s borders and address the prevailing poverty in the country.

PDP Insists Tinubu Cannot Contest 2023 Polls, Heads To Court.

Source: The Sun Nigeria.

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has insisted that All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, cannot contest the February 25 presidential poll, owing to his reported conviction for alleged narcotic offences by a United States court.

Consequently, the campaign organisation said it is heading to court to ask for a declaration that Tinubu is not qualified to contest the 2023 polls by virtue of Section 137 (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this at a press briefing, yesterday, in Abuja. Ologbondiyan said the Atiku/Okowa campaign also wants the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately delist Tinubu as presidential candidate of the APC or of any other political party and expunge his name from all materials relating to next month’s presidential poll.

Nigerian Army Receives Over 100 Boko Haram Terrorists, Families Who Surrendered In Borno.

Source: Sahara Reporters.

Boko Haram insurgents have continued to surrender in the terror-troubled North-East as the Nigerian military widens its offensive against terror in the region and around Lake Chad.

No fewer than 100 of the insurgents, including their family members surrendered to troops of the 50mindstion Hadin Kai Theatre Command, in Banki and Konduga Local Government Areas of Borno State during the weekend.

It was learnt that they surrendered due to the sustained onslaught on their hideouts by the troops as well as the Boko Haram-ISWAP infighting.

