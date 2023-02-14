This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: No Need Shifting February 10 Deadline – Emefiele; I Will Develop Kolmani Oil, Industrialize Gombe – Tinubu

No Need Shifting February 10 Deadline – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has said that there was no need to shift the February 10, 2023 deadline.

The Nation had reported that the Supreme Court issued an order of interim injunction restraining the Federal Government and the CBN from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the phasing out of the old naira notes.

But Emefiele, during a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the monetary and currency redesign policy of, said shifting the February 10 deadline was needless.

He said: “The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents.

There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10.”

I Will Develop Kolmani Oil_ Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday unveiled his plans for Gombe State, saying the recently-developed Kolmani oil wells in the state would receive adequate attention to ensure full commercial operation and benefits for the people.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of party supporters and other residents at the APC campaign rally in Gombe, Tinubu pledged to institute an industrial park in the state, which he said will provide employment and create skills and wealth for the people.

Tinubu, who landed at the Gombe International Airport around 12:30pm, was received by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the host-governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, among other party chieftains.

Hundreds of party faithful joined in the reception party at the airport, creating a long convoy of vehicles.

The convoy was warmly cheered by residents as it moved through the streets to the palace of the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, for traditional homage.

APC Only Party Anchored On Social Protection – Osinbajo

All Progressives Congress (APC) has remained the only party anchored on social democracy, social protection and social mobility, especially for the poor, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday in Abuja at the inauguration of the APC Legal Compliance Committee, with responsibility for more than 1,400 Federal and States elective positions in polls holding later this month and the next. The event was witnessed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN; the Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN and the APC National Legal Adviser who is Coordinator of the Committee, Mr Ahmad El-Marzuq.

Ours is the only party anchored on social democracy, social protection, that is, social mobility for the poor, and justice for the wronged,” the VP said.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vice president said the Committee was crucial to the achievement of the party’s electoral ambitions in the 2023 Elections both at Federal and State levels across the country.

While inaugurating the Committee, the VP urged its members to be proactive and remain committed to this critical assignment.

How Atiku Will Become Nigeria’s Next President —Dele

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has disclosed how the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, will emerge as president in next week’s election.

Momodu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the former vice president would dominate the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-South geopolitical zones, adding that Tinubu might win some states in the North and South-West.

Momodu said, “Atiku Abubakar will dominate the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-South. Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South-West but won’t have enough to win. The bridges required to cross to victory have taken Atiku 30 years to build. Tinubu has not been able to lock down the entire South-West not to talk of the whole of Nigeria.

Over-reliance on bribing the electorates will fail. Hoping to rig brazenly will also fail spectacularly. I repeat, the entire North and the South-South will make Atiku the next president. Atiku will still be competitive in the South-East and South-West.

