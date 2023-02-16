Today’s Headlines: No Need Extending Deadline For Old Notes-CBN, Nigerians Ready To Elect PDP- Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Google

No Need Extending Deadline For Old Notes – CBN

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, told the Diplomatic Corps that an extension of the February 10 deadline for the circulation of the redesigned N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes was unnecessary.

He spoke at the meeting on the redesigned Naira policy held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Emefiele spoke on a day governors of Kano and Ogun states, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Dapo Abiodun, respectively, threatened to shut down banks in their states, if they continued to reject the old naira notes.

Nigerians Ready To Elect PDP – Atiku

Photo Credit: The Cable

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, took his campaign to Enugu state.

Speaking at the campaign ground in the state capital, Abubakar said Nigerians are ready to elect the PDP in the presidential election.

He asked the crowd at the campaign venue to join other Nigerians who are “geared towards” voting for the PDP.

PDP Cancels Presidential Campaign Rally In Rivers

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cancelled its presidential campaign rally in Rivers State initially scheduled for Tuesday.

Chairperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC) in the state, Lee Maeba, disclosed this while briefing reporters in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Mr Maeba, a former senator from the state, said they put off the rally because of the threat to the life of its members and supporters of Atiku Abubakar in the state, Leadership newspaper reported.

Anambra Police Rescue 15 Abducted Corps Members

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps abducted by gunmen in the state.

The corps members were said to be going to Lagos after their three weeks of orientation programme before their vehicle was intercepted at the Ihiala area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the rescue in a statement on Tuesday.

NYSC Urges Lagos To Increase Corpers Allowance

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Lagos State, Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to employers in the state to accept corps members posted to their establishments and provide for their welfare.

Speaking on Tuesday, at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 NYSC Orientation Course held at the National Youth Service Corps Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state government Special Adviser from the Ministry of Special Duties, Mobolaji Ogunlende, advised the corps members to leave indelible legacies in any sector where their services might be needed.

Elizzyfundz (

)