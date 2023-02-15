Today’s Headlines: No Need Extending Deadline For Old Notes—CBN, Naira Crisis Threatening Polls—REC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No Need Extending Deadline For Old Notes—CBN

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, told the Diplomatic Corps that an extension of the February 10 deadline for the circulation of the redesigned N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes was unnecessary.

He spoke at the meeting on the redesigned Naira policy held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Emefiele spoke on a day governors of Kano and Ogun states, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Dapo Abiodun, respectively, threatened to shut down banks in their states, if they continued to reject the old naira notes.

Naira Crisis Threatening Polls—REC

With less than 10 days to general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday warned that the cashless and currency swap policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria have constituted a major challenge to the exercise.

The commission warned that if nothing was done to address the cash crunch caused by the policies, it would be difficult to deploy staff and materials for the election, fuelling speculations that the elections may be postponed.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory, Yahaya Bello, provoked the fear during the North-Central stakeholders round-table meeting on the 2023 election, organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy.

Polls: We oppose Interim National Govt —Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political Organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resist any temptation to foist an Interim National Government on Nigerians.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi said the latest call was necessitated by a disclosure by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that some elements within the Presidency were scheming to have the President foist an Interim Government on Nigerians.

Governor El-Rufai had, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, alleged that some elements in the presidency are using the lingering fuel and naira scarcity to frustrate the conduct of the elections because their preferred candidate is not in the race.

2023: G5 govs not dead, we won’t disclose election strategy – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the Integrity group, known as the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not dead.

This was as Wike said the G5 governors would not reveal their strategy ahead of the forthcoming elections starting on February 25.

He spoke while reacting to a claim by the Chairperson of the PDP presidential campaign in the State, Lee Maeba that the G5 was dead.

The G5 group comprises Wike, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

