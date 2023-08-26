Today’s Headlines: No Immediate Threat Of Floods In Nigeria–FG; Reps to get N54bn for constituency projects

No Immediate Threat Of Floods In Nigeria – FG

Prof. Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, says there is no immediate threat of flooding, calling on the government at all levels to put measures in place to prevent flood emergencies.

Utsev told newsmen in Abuja on Friday that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had observed an increase in the volume of flow along the River Benue system, registering a flow level of 8.97 meters on the day.

According to him, reports from inland dams including Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro also showed a consistent flow regime.

“In Lokoja, the heightened flow volume along the River Benue system, the flow situation at the confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers in Lokoja, Kogi State, remains within normal parameters.

Reps to get N54bn for constituency projects

Members of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly will get a total of N54bn for constituency projects as each member would get N150m.

According to one of the lawmakers who pleaded for anonymity, the constituency allowances are part of the few privileges available to lawmakers to directly impact their various constituencies.

Constituency or zonal intervention projects in Nigeria refers to developmental projects sited in the constituencies of members of the state Houses of Assembly, members of the House of Representatives or Senators as budgeted for under various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Such projects often have banners stating that a project was implemented with the name of the lawmaker.

The salaries and allowances of lawmakers have always been at the centre of controversies because it was often shrouded in secrecy.

Rivers varsity students behind hostel robbery – Gov

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has identified those who raided female hotels and carted away valuable items at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, as students of the institution.

Fubara stated this while speaking to journalists during a visit to the university following the incident and consequent protest by the female students.

Recall that hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers, invaded three hostels occupied by female students near the university back gate on Thursday.

The gang carted away mobile phones, laptops and other valuables, while four students were reportedly injured.

While condemning the attack, the governor said the perpetrators must be fished out and prosecuted.

He stated, “Honestly, I was really bitter that such a thing would be happening in this jet age. Somebody breaking into a female hostel to go and molest girls.

“I said I won’t just send my aides and the police, I will come and see things myself and assess the situation.

It’s Wrong To Be Minister While Serving, NYSC Tells Musawa

The Director, Press and Public Relations of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Eddy Megwa, has said that the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, who is currently doing her one-year youth service is occupying the ministerial position in breach of the NYSC Act.

Speaking with our reporter over the phone, Megwa confirmed that the minister had been serving for the past eight months in the FCT.

