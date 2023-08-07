Today’s Headlines: No hiding place for Tinubu, he’ll be exposed – Atiku’s aide, Trump To Seek New Judge In Election Conspiracy Trial

No hiding place for Tinubu, he’ll be exposed – Atiku’s aide

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said there is no hiding place for President Bola Tinubu over his certificate scandal.Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Shaibu disclosed that Atiku is determined to expose Tinubu for not having a certificate. He noted that Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university remained questionable.

In a statement, he said Tinubu’s failure to identify a single former classmate, hence his educational qualification is questionable.

According to Shaibu: “In the last week, Nigerians have been watching the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate where nominees have been made to reveal their primary, secondary, and university history. Some of the ministerial nominees were even classmates with the senators screening them.

Trump To Seek New Judge In Election Conspiracy Trial

Former US president Donald Trump said Sunday he will petition to have a different judge oversee his historic criminal trial and for the case to be moved out of Washington.

The twice-impeached Republican has unleashed a stream of invective against those prosecuting him or running the case in which he faces charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and defraud the United States.

His latest target: US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, the appointee of Democratic former president Barack Obama who was randomly assigned to the case in Washington.

“There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she,” Trump, using all capital letters, posted on his Truth Social platform.

Ministerial screening: I had given up hope of becoming minister — Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Monday, hailed President Bola Tinubu for nominating him, noting that he had lost hope of becoming a minister after the first batch of the ministerial nominees was submitted.

He said he had already packed his luggage and was about going on vacation with his family before he heard of his appointment.

He disclosed this during his screening at the Senate, presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Keyamo said he had practiced law for 30 years, saying that being nominated was just by the grace of God and special benevolence of President Bola Tinubu.

His words: “My being here is by the grace of God and by the special benevolence of President Bola Tinubu.”

Disclosing how he had lost hope of becoming a minister, Keyamo added: “I had lost hope of becoming a minister.

“I had already packed my bags for vacation with my family before I heard about my nomination as a minister. So I am happy to be here today”.

Labour protest not necessary — SDP’s Adebayo.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates staged a peace protest, last week, against the adverse impact of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

In this interview, Barr Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential flagbearer in the February general election speaks on the protest and the next line of action for Nigerians. Subair Mohammed reports.

The issues at stake are of public concern. And the Labour unions, irrespective of what you might think of their leadership and their choices in recent times, still have a role in society. With the protest, the Labour Unions called the attention of the Federal government to the adverse effects of the subsidy removal on their members and indeed Nigerians.

Though there are some occasions where the interest of their members might coincide with the concerns of the public. So, members of the public might also want to align with them and express their minds to the government. I think the protest was okay. And with their engagement with the president after the protest, they appeared to be happy about it. When it comes to ventilating issues, the NLC/TUC through the protest tried to ventilate their issues to the president.

