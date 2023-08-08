Today’s Headlines: No hiding place for Tinubu, he’ll be exposed – Atiku’s aide Phrank Shaibu says; We’re proud of you despite defeat to England – Peter Obi tells Falcons

No hiding place for Tinubu, he’ll be exposed – Atiku’s aide

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said there is no hiding place for President Bola Tinubu over his certificate scandal.

Shaibu disclosed that Atiku is determined to expose Tinubu for not having a certificate.

He noted that Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university remained questionable.

In a statement, he said Tinubu’s failure to identify a single former classmate, hence his educational qualification is questionable.

According to Shaibu: “In the last week, Nigerians have been watching the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate where nominees have been made to reveal their primary, secondary and university history. Some of the ministerial nominees were even classmates with the senators screening them.

“However, the man who nominated them has no educational history. He has no primary school, secondary school or university classmates. This is because he has no classmates. He actually fell from the sky.

“This is a man whose entire life, background and credentials remain unknown and Atiku will ensure that the man is exposed.

Shaibu stressed that the president’s life history must be above board.

“Unfortunately, here we have a president whose history is shrouded in secrecy and for whom it is as though his life started in 1993.

“The moment of truth is here and President Tinubu has no hiding place.”

We’re proud of you despite defeat to England – Peter Obi tells Falcons

The Labour Party, LP, candidate in the February 25th presidential election, Peter Obi, has commended the Super Falcons for reaching the last 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

He said despite Falcons’ penalty shootout defeat to England in the knockout tie on Monday, Nigerians are proud of the team. The former Anambra Governor also hailed the Nigerian Women’s Basketball team, D’Tigress for winning the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship for the fourth consecutive time as well as Rena Wakama who in the process became the first female coach to win the championship.

On his Twitter handle, he wrote “I will like to congratulate our female National Basketball team, D’Tigress @DtigressNG who emerged as the champions of Africa for the fourth consecutive time in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship. “We are proud of what they have accomplished and happy with the victory they brought to the nation. I appreciate them for their sacrifices and years of training which pushed them to victory.

Diaso: NMA calls for psychological support for family, Lagos doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association has called on the Lagos State government to offer psychological support for the family of the late Dr Vwaere Diaso.

Dr Diaso died on Tuesday, August 8 at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, after she was trapped in the building elevator for more than 40 minutes before she was rescued.

The NMA also urged the state government to provide psychological support for the doctors residing and working in the General Hospital, Odan.

In a press statement signed by the NMA President, Dr Uche Ojinmah, said, the Lagos State Government should also initiate an inspection of all public elevators in the state and commence routine maintenance.

“NMA has keenly followed the issues surrounding the avoidable death of our young colleague Dr Vwaere Diaso from injuries sustained from the crash of the elevator in the House Officers’ quarters of General Hospital Odan.

“Let us at this point send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased colleague. It is our prayer that God shall console the entire family and grant the soul of the departed peaceful repose.

Senate fails to confirm El- Rufai, Abubakar Danladi, Stella Okotete waiting security report, checks

THE Senate has failed to confirm the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

After its seven days of screening of the forty nine ministerial nominees sent to it for screening by President Bola Tinubu, the Senate did not also confirm the appointment of the former Deputy Governor of Taraba State and a Ministerial nominee from the State,

Senator Abubakar Danladi was also not confirmed.

Also not confirmed by the Upper Chamber is one of the Ministerial nominees from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

According to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate did not clear because of security reports that must be cleared.

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Deputy Majority Senate Leader and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi; former Minister of state, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, and Dele Alake as Ministers Designate.

Forty five out of forty eight nominees sent were confirmed.

