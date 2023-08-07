Today’s Headlines: No hiding place for Tinubu, he’ll be exposed – Atiku’s aide; PDP Chieftain, Anyim Pius visits Ganduje

No hiding place for Tinubu, he’ll be exposed – Atiku’s aide

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said there is no hiding place for President Bola Tinubu over his certificate scandal.

Shaibu disclosed that Atiku is determined to expose Tinubu for not having a certificate.

He noted that Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university remained questionable.

In a statement, he said Tinubu’s failure to identify a single former classmate, hence his educational qualification is questionable.

PDP chieftain, Anyim Pius visits Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday, hosted Anyim Pius Anyim, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at his residence in Abuja.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had discussions with Ganduje, but the outcome of the meeting is unknown, according to a Daily Trust report.

Recall that Anyim also had met with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock early July, a sign many interpreted as a plot to cross over to the ruling APC.

The former Senate President, told reporters after meeting with Tinubu that “It was a great honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold decisions he has taken so far.”

LIRS to host tax summit

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has announced it will hold a summit with stakeholders in the revenue collection system in the local governments on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Lead Consultant of Korki &Associates, Kehinde Bamigbetan, noted that the event built on the achievements of the seminar, on professionalizing the revenue functions in local governments, sponsored by the LIRS last year. It disclosed that the summit would address the operations of the local government revenue committees, efficient revenue collection in the informal sector, and collaboration between the LIRS and local governments to harmonize taxes for taxpayers’ convenience.

The LIRS Chairman Mr Ayo Subair, it added, would give the keynote address. Other lead presenters at the summit are the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs . Kikelomo Abolarin, LIRS Director, Informal Taxation & Special Duties, Ms . Folashade Coker, and LIRS Revenue Manager, Mr.Segun Tijani.

INEC Prepares 11,355 BVAS For Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission will deploy 11,355 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines for voter accreditation in the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

A top official in the commission, who spoke on anonymity, disclosed this to our correspondent on Sunday.

According to INEC, Bayelsa State has 2,244 polling units; Kogi, has 3,508 polling units and Imo has 4,758 polling units.

It would be recalled that the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25, 2023, were marred by the BVAS malfunction.

However, the commission, during reviews of the 2023 polls, insisted that the deployed BVAS recorded a 98 per cent success rate.

Speaking to our correspondent on Sunday, the INEC official gave the assurance that the commission would perform better in the upcoming off-season governorship elections.

He stated, “2,400 BVAS would be deployed to Bayelsa State while 5,079 and 3,876 BVAS would be used in Imo and Kogi, respectively.

