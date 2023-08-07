Today’s Headlines: No Hiding Place For Tinubu He’ll Be exposed–Atiku’s Aide, PDP chieftain, Anyim Pius visits Ganduje

No hiding place for Tinubu, he’ll be exposed – Atiku’s aide

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said there is no hiding place for President Bola Tinubu over his certificate scandal.

Shaibu disclosed that Atiku is determined to expose Tinubu for not having a certificate.

He noted that Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university remained questionable.

In a statement, he said Tinubu’s failure to identify a single former classmate, hence his educational qualification is questionable.

PDP chieftain, Anyim Pius visits Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday, hosted Anyim Pius Anyim, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at his residence in Abuja.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had discussions with Ganduje, but the outcome of the meeting is unknown, according to a Daily Trust report.

Recall that Anyim also had met with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock early July, a sign many interpreted as a plot to cross over to the ruling APC.

The former Senate President, told reporters after meeting with Tinubu that “It was a great honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold decisions he has taken so far.”

Fashola Retorts Provocative Allegation Of Drafting Judgement For PEPT, Demands Action Against Peddlers Of Fake

LAGOS – The immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, has vehemently denied the baseless and defamatory allegation that he was involved in drafting the judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges.

Fashola expressed his disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms and has called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news.

In response to the allegation, Fashola clarified that he has been away from Abuja for an extended period of time, rendering the claims entirely unfounded.

Despite Good Ratings, Experts Frown At ‘Bloated’ Ministerial List

As the President Bola Ahmed Tinu­bu-led government enters the third month, economists and financial ex­perts are worried that the expected eco­nomic growth seems to be “few and far between”, despite the administration receiving commendations from rating agencies.

The administration has been re­ceiving commendations from ratings agencies on some of the steps taken so far, but experts are concerned that the gains may likely be eroded by the high cost of governance due to an over-bloated ministerial list, including special advisers and special assistants.

S&P Global Ratings at the weekend revised its outlook on Nigeria to stable from negative, citing the government’s recent reforms which the credit ratings agency believes could benefit the country’s growth and fiscal out­comes if delivered.

President Tinubu has em­barked on the country’s boldest reforms in decades, which he hopes will kick-start growth and attract foreign investors into a country that has suffered chronic dollar shortages, making it diffi­cult for companies to thrive.

“Nigeria’s newly elected gov­ernment has moved quickly to implement a series of fiscal and monetary reforms, which we be­lieve will gradually benefit public finances and the balance of pay­ments,” the rating agency said in a statement on Friday.

