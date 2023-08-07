Today’s Headlines: No hiding place for Tinubu, He’ll be exposed–Atiku’s aide; FIFA WWC: We’re proud of you despite defeat to England – Peter Obi Tells Falcons

No hiding place for Tinubu, he’ll be exposed – Atiku’s aide

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said there is no hiding place for President Bola Tinubu over his certificate scandal.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Shaibu disclosed that Atiku is determined to expose Tinubu for not having a certificate. He noted that Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university remained questionable. In a statement, he said Tinubu’s failure to identify a single former classmate, hence his educational qualification is questionable.

According to Shaibu: “In the last week, Nigerians have been watching the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate where nominees have been made to reveal their primary, secondary, and university history. Some of the ministerial nominees were even classmates with the senators screening them.

We’re proud of you despite defeat to England – Peter Obi tells Falcons

The Labour Party, LP, candidate in the February 25th presidential election, Peter Obi, has commended the Super Falcons for reaching the last 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

He said despite Falcons’ penalty shootout defeat to England in the knockout tie on Monday, Nigerians are proud of the team. The former Anambra Governor also hailed the Nigerian Women’s Basketball team, D’Tigress for winning the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship for the fourth consecutive time as well as Rena Wakama who in the process became the first female coach to win the championship.

On his Twitter handle, he wrote “I will like to congratulate our female National Basketball team, D’Tigress @DtigressNG who emerged as the champions of Africa for the fourth consecutive time in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship. “We are proud of what they have accomplished and happy with the victory they brought to the nation. I appreciate them for their sacrifices and years of training which pushed them to victory.

We Must Build Nation Where Talented Youths Can Develop Their Skills – Obi

Leading this call is the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, who believes in the power of nurturing and developing the inherent skills within Nigerian youths.

Source: Channel Television

In a statement his official X handle, the former Anambra State Governor drew inspiration from the progress attained by the female national team at the World Cup and the victory of the D’Tigress at the Afrobasket, underscoring the importance of providing adequate platforms and infrastructure to help youths excel in their chosen fields. While congratulating the teams, Obi noted that the nation is proud of their achievements. He stressed that the New Nigeria which all Nigerians look forward to, will be anchored on youth development.

“We must build a nation where our many talented youths will be free to develop their skills in many areas of endeavor and have opportunities to offer their skills to the global market and the development of our nation,” Obi tweeted. He further opined that the D’Tigress and the Super Falcons have proven again that Nigerian youths are highly talented and can compete favorably on the global stage with the right training and opportunities.

Araraume, NNPC take legal battle to Court of Appeal

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has described as an abuse of the court process, the appeal by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, seeking to upturn the judgment of a Federal High Court which ordered his reinstatement as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the newly NNPCL.

Source: Vanguard

In a brief argument by his team of lawyers led by Chris Uche, SAN, Ararume argued that the appeal by NNPCL was not only incompetent and lacking in merit but a waste of the previous time of the court which must be dismissed with huge cost.. Justice Inyang Ekwo, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had in a judgment on April 18, ordered the immediate reinstatement of Ararume as NNPC’s Chairman.

The lower court in its judgment held that his removal after his appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari was illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void and subsequently nullified the president’s action. Besides, the court also ordered the defendants which included Buhari, NNPC Ltd, and the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, to pay Ararume the sum of N5 billion damages he suffered following his unlawful removal as NNPC Board Chairman.

