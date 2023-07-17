Today’s Headlines: No Gov Can Match Fubara On Projects, Wike Brags, Tinubu Lands In Abuja From Kenya

No Gov can match Fubara on projects, Wike brags

FORMER Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Monday bragged that no sitting governor could match Governor Siminialayi Fubara in landmark projects delivery under current leadership dispensation in Nigeria.

Wike bragged about his successor in Port Harcourt where he did groundbreaking for Fubara’s N195.3Bn Port Harcourt Ring Road, a 50.1km project the governor envisages to not only connect communities, but expand the landscape and unify Rivers people.

Tinubu lands in Abuja from Kenya

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Abuja from Nairobi, Kenya where he had gone to attend the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union.

He was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Imo State Governor Senator, Hope Uzodimma and former Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Face your criminal charges, stop sounding like broken record – Ogun APC tells Adebutu, PDP

The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday called on the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ladi Adebutu, in the state “to be man enough to face the criminal charges preferred against him by the Federal Government and stop sounding like a broken record.

20 Trafficked Girls Rescued By Ebonyi First Lady

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru has confirmed that 20 Ebonyi girls trafficked to Anambra State for prostitution by suspected traffickers have been rescued.

Mrs. Nwifuru also confirmed the arrest of the culprits.

She made the disclosure in Abakaliki, the state capital during the flag-off community sensitization on the rights of Ebonyi children and the need to stop child trafficking in the State.

Four Yahoo Boys bags two years jail terms in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes, Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters at the Kaduna State High Court.

They were convicted by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on separate one count charge bordering on internet fraud.

