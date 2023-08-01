Today’s Headlines: No Going Back On Wednesday Protest—NLC, NANS, ASUU Disagree As FG Halts Fee Hike

No Going Back On Wednesday Protest—NLC

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

The organised labour on Monday maintained the stand to proceed with its planned protest over the removal of petroleum subsidy.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, spoke with State House reporters after another round of meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the plan for workers to proceed on a peaceful protest from Wednesday has not changed.

Ajaero, who dismissed fears that the peaceful protest could be hijacked by hoodlums, said such had never happened in the history of workers’ protest.

(Photos Credits: Google)

NANS, ASUU Disagree As FG Halts Fee Hike

Photos Credits: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, directed the authorities in all federal institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increase in sundry fees payable and where possible defer further increase so that parents and students don’t face too much difficulty.

While the National Association of Nigerian Students welcome the directive, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, however, expressed reservations.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, also approved the provision of buses to the students’ bodies of all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

Improving education, health, welfare of Nigerians keeps me up at night – Tinubu

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

President Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that his administration is fully committed to improving the educational and health welfare of Nigerians, saying it keeps him up every day and night.

Tinubu made this known while speaking in a national broadcast he delivered on Monday, monitored by Vanguard.

He said, “Fellow Nigerians, I made a solemn pledge to work for you. How to improve your welfare and living condition is of paramount importance to me and it’s the only thing that keeps me up day and night.”

On his plans to improve the decaying healthcare and educational infrastructure, President Tinubu said his administration would make education affordable by providing loans to higher institutions and students who need them.

He assured that no student will have to abandon his or her education because of lack of money.

Senate halts screening of 3 ministerial nominees over alleged forgery, age falsification

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The screening of at least three ministerial nominees was put on hold for reasons of age forgery and age falsification, among others, as the Senate commenced the exercise yesterday.

Of the 14 nominees listed on the order paper for screening, seven, including immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, were asked to take a bow and go, while four others were screened.

Others asked to take a bow and go included two-term members of House of Representatives, Abubakar Momoh, from Etsako Local Government Area of Edo State; Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was in the 8th and 9th Senate and currently the Acting National Charman of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC; a senator in the 8th Senate, Senator John Enoh; and the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

WaterGo (

)