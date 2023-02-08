Today’s Headlines: No G-5 Governor Visited You – Wike Tells Ayu, Lagos APC suspends campaigns

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike to Ayu: No G-5 governor visited you

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has again joined issues with the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, over his claim that one of the G-5 Governors visited him.

Describing the claim as lie, the governor accused the party chair on trying to blackmail members of the G-5 (Group of five aggrieved governors), which he leads.

The G-5 – governors Wike; Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – say they are fighting for equity, justice and fairness in the opposition party.

They have given the stepping aside of Ayu as national to pave the way for a Southern successor as condition to join the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Wike, who spoke at Ogu Mini Stadium, venue of the Rivers State PDP campaign inauguration for Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area yesterday, said it was untrue that the national chairman was reaching out to his group.

Lagos APC suspends campaigns

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State yesterday suspended its campaigns for the general election.

A statement by the state Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the decision was reached as a result of the state of the nation, particularly the scarcity of fuel and pain occasioned by the Naira redesign.

He said with the public, especially the down trodden, who were at the receiving end, it would be insensitive to forge ahead with the rallies.

Ojelabi said APC members were not immune to the development, as he had been inundated with complaints.

The chairman joined his voice with those of other well-meaning Nigerians to call for a review of the Naira redesign policy, to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

He equally appealed that petroleum products be made available, in order not to jeopardise preparations for the general election.

Ojelabi enjoined Lagosians to remain law-abiding, “as all issues will be resolved in due course.”

INEC to CBN: new naira policy will affect our operations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday expressed worry that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s new cashless policy might negatively affect some of its operations.

It, therefore, urged the CBN to bear in mind that many of its service providers are unbanked and that emergency situations that would require cash payments could arise during the general election, which begins February 25.

Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, said this when he led an 11-member team to CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele in Abuja.

Yakubu said: “We are encouraged by the apex bank’s continued willingness to support INEC in its determination to deliver credible elections on 25th February 2023 and 11th March 2023, particularly the facilitation of activities necessary for the success of the election in an area where the Central Bank of Nigeria has exclusive responsibility.

“Nigeria’s election is a huge and complex undertaking. It requires the engagement of critical services and in line with the provisions of extant laws and regulations, service providers are generally paid by means of electronic transfer to their accounts.”

Petrol scarcity to end in one week, says NNPC GMD

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has apologised to Nigerians for the pains the nationwide petrol scarcity has caused them in the past three months.

NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, who spoke on Channels Television’s special election programme, “The 2023 Verdict”, assured the public that the “glitch” would be resolved to everyone’s relief.

“I apologise for the situation, on behalf of all of us, the stakeholders in the oil and gas industry; definitely, not surely exclusive. Having said this, it is unfortunate. It’s a glitch. We are responsible to (resolve) this glitch. We will resolve this,” he said.

Asked to specify when Nigerians will begin to see a turnaround, Kyari expressed a strong belief that it would be felt “within the next one week”.

But the oil corporation’s boss said there was a caveat. “I’m not saying that you’re going to have zero queues within the next one week.

Funke Akindele loses mother

Funke Akindele, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, has lost her mother.

The Nollywood actress’ sister, Olubunmi Akindele, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Although she did not reveal what led to her death, Olubunmi stated that their mother died on Tuesday.

“It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the Adebanjo and Akindele families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B Adebanjo-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023.”

She prayed that her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Ex-NNPC officials convicted in Omokore’s $1.6bn money laundering trial

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday convicted Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere.

The ex-officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, are standing trial in the money laundering charge involving Olajide Omokore.

They were found guilty of “unethically collecting car gifts as public officials” in contravention of section 98 of the Criminal Code Act.

Justice Dimgba said public officials must act at arm’s length with private individuals, especially those that have business relations with.

Briggs and Membere, the 4th and 5th defendants, will remain in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, pending their sentencing on Wednesday.

The court however acquitted other defendants, Omokore, Atlantic Energy Brass Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, purveyors of the gifts.

The judge held that the anti-corruption agencies failed to prove its case against them.

