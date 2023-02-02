Today’s Headlines: No Favourite Presidential Candidate–US Envoy, Atiku Hits Tinubu Over Attacks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No favourite presidential candidate – US envoy

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, on Wednesday, reiterated her country’s support for transparent and credible elections that reflect the will of Nigerians.

She also said the US would not influence or favour any candidate in the general elections.

Leonard, who spoke during a one-day multi-stakeholders dialogue titled “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: Fostering Youth Action for Peace and Stability” in Abuja, stated that the elections present an opportunity to solidify Nigeria’s place as a democratic leader in Africa.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency and the Building Blocks for Peace Foundation.

Atiku Hits Tinubu Over Attacks On Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, for what he described as hypocritical attempts to extricate himself from the failures of the ruling APC.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to Tinubu’s latest verbal attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

2023: Respect your age, Kwankwaso not in talks with you – NNPP replies Atiku

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has denied claims that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso was in talks with his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

NNPP said Atiku should respect his age because Kwankwaso would never form an alliance with him.

The National Chairman of NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, said members of the party are worried over Atiku’s comment because there is no possibility of an alliance.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Alkali said: “We are not in talk with Atiku.

“He should know that there are other people who have the right to be president and Kwankwaso has done a lot for Nigerians and Nigeria. Kwankwaso is a forerunner in the contest.

Minister Warns Against Deting From Abuja Masterplan

The minister of state FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has warned against plans that would lead to deting from Abuja Masterplan.

She stated this when members of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), across the territory gathered in Abuja to mark the investiture ceremony of the 14th chairman of the FCT chapter, Mrs Lami Ayuba.

The minister, who was represented by the acting director, Resettlement and Compensation Department, Mr Nasir Sulaiman emphasised the need to sustain the Abuja masterplan and noted that town planners have an important role to play.

