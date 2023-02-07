Today’s Headlines: No Difference Between PDP, Bandits – Tinubu; Atiku Pledges To End Benue Killings, ensure peace pact between Tivs/Fulani kinsmen

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No Difference Between PDP, Bandits, Says Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has said there is no fundamental difference between the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and bandits terrorising parts of the country, especially the North.

Tinubu stated this in Katsina State during a presidential rally of the party.

He said if elected, his government would tackle the security question headlong and warned the people against casting their votes for the PDP.

“This is a progressive Africa and our party is a progressive party. We will never allow them to come back to you again. We are saying no, no to PDP, no to evil, no, to the killers,” he said.

Earlier, members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, led by its Chairman, Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi State Governor, turned the podium to a dance hall as they welcomed Tinubu, and the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, to Katsina State for their presidential rally.

Atiku Pledges To End Benue Killings

Presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to end the incessant killings of innocent farmers in Benue State when elected president in the forthcoming general election.

Atiku, who stated this, yesterday, at Aper Aku Stadium, during a PDP presidential campaign in Makurdi, sympathised with the people state over their loved ones who lost their lives in the last eight years.

He said as the “Zege Mule U Tiv, a title given to him by the Tiv people, “I am the umbrella of the Tiv people all over the world. If you elect me as your president, just like I did in 2001 when I came to Benue and made the Fulanis to sign a peace accord with their brother, Tivs, I will come and make sure peace returns to Benue State.”

While noting that Benue is the food basket of the country, Atiku regretted that farmer in the state don’t go to farm again because of insecurity and pledged to ensure security returns to the state.

North Should Complete 14 Years To Meet Up With South – Dogara

Former Speaker, House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said simple calculation showed that the southern region of Nigeria had ruled the country for 14 years, while the Northern region only ruled for 10 years.

Therefore, he said for equity and justice, Nigerians should support the North to produce the President that will complete additional four years to meet up with the South.

The former lawmaker spoke yesterday in Zonkwa, Southern Kaduna as guest speaker during the election campaign and presentation of flags to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate, Sunday Marshall Katung, and other candidates for federal constituencies in the zone.

“To those saying why should a Muslim succeed another Muslim? I will say to them, the truth is what every Christian is called to. And if we must say the truth, Jonathan is a Christian, Obasanjo is a Christian, Obasanjo ruled for eight years, Jonathan ruled for six years. So, if we sum the two together, we, I said we because I am a Christian, we have ruled this country for 14 years. Buhari has ruled for eight years and Yar’Adua ruled for two years, making a total of 10 years. So, we can only be just by allowing the Muslims have a balance of four years.

Atiku: How I’ll Reunite Fulani, TIV

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has promise to restore peace to Benue State if he is elected as the next President of Nigeria.

The former VP said the measures he will adopt to ensure that peace returns to the state is for the Fulani and Tivs to sign a peace accord.

Speaking during the presidential campaign rally in Benue state, Atiku said he will bring insecurity to an end and ensure that there is peaceful co-existence between Fulani and Tiv communities in the state.

He said he will ensure that people freely go to farms without fear of losing their lives and make Benue state truly the food basket of the nation.

He said: “The umbrella of Tiv people all over the world, I promise you, if you elect me as your president, just like I did in 2001 when I came to Benue and made the Fulanis sign a peace accord with their brother Tivs, I will come and make sure peace returns to Benue State.

“Benue state is the food basket of this country, today our farmers in Benue do not go to farm again because of insecurity. I will make sure security returns to Benue State.

