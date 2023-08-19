Today’s Headlines: No Defection In Kogi SDP – Gabam; Avoid Going To War With Niger – Ojikutu

No Defection In Kogi SDP–Gabam

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam has accused the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello of window shopping All Progressives Congress members in the state as defacto SDP.

Gabam was speaking against the backdrop of reports that some Kogi SDP executives exited the ruling All Progressives Congress a few days ago.

Speaking exclusively to The PUNCH on Friday in Abuja, the chairman stated that there was no single SDP executive in the state that dumped the party, adding that those the Governor claimed to have exited the party were hired, and forced SDP identity on them because the party does not have a record of such people.

Recall The PUNCH reported how the zonal chairmen of the party in the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, barely a week, officially dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress, along with all the party’s chairmen in the 21 local government areas of the state.

While bemoaning how people in authority concoct stories for cheap publicity, challenged the Governor to publish details and records of the purported defectees.

“There is no single executive in our record that defected, they went and hired some people and force them as SDPs that they are members, we didn’t have them in our records we don’t have them in our registers. I don’t know where he got them from.

“This is the era in which we are people in government in a responsible position to fabricate lies and seek very cheap publicity. As something that can be unveiled not to be true. I can’t be in a position of responsibility and tell a lie when I know that people will get to know me. I challenge him to publish their details, their zonal chairman where, and where what are their names?

“But this is the game, this is the country where leadership has fallen to the ground, and people at the helm of affairs are telling lies. And after all, if SDP is not a threat why would you go and do window shopping?

The chairman while underscoring that the SDP is increasing in membership argued that all their local and zonal executive are intact pointing out that they did the same caricature of the PDP, however, applauded the media for dismissing the report.

“The media has started publishing, debunking what he did, in fact, all our executives no one has defected. Most of the TV stations covered our World Press Conference and our members are intact, no single one has defected. So, those who he alleged have defected are those APC members that he paraded. So he retained his membership without any addition from the SDP.

“They did the same thing to PDP, I saw it, where they paraded them that they have defected to the APC, but if that is what they feel is good for them as leaders, I wish them good luck.

Avoid Going To War With Niger–Ojikutu

First female Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States against any attempt to drag Nigeria into war with Niger Republic.

She said Tinubu should concentrate on his legitimacy as the country’s President and not get involved with issues that could jeopardise the security of the nation.

This is coming on the heels of the decision of the Tinubu-led ECOWAS to apply military action on the junta that recently took over power in the Niger Republic.

Ojikutu, who was ousted out of office as the deputy governor of Lagos State by General Sani Abacha coup, stated that coups in Africa showed that ECOWAS had not been monitoring the welfare of citizens in member states, adding that the threat of war should have been the last resort when negotiating with juntas.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday PUNCH, Ojikutu said, “The person who is chairman of ECOWAS is the person who put war as the first card on the table instead of diplomacy and the people believe that it is because he wants to use war to rectify his position that is tricky because the court has yet to decide whether he is Mr President or not.

“Nigerians are not for war except they are pushed to the wall. Don’t let anybody’s personal ambition throw us into unnecessary war because you may know the beginning, no one knows the end of any war.”

Speaking further, she said, “This is something that I have against ECOWAS; if you want to insist on democracy, you must let the people have the benefit of democracy. That way, the threat of your being overthrown will be minimal. If you are delivering the goods of democracy, opposition will have no place.

“What is the purpose of saying this person is not carrying a gun but he is not giving me the food, not allowing me to access what will sustain me with good policies and effective executions of those policies. I am not an advocate of coup; I have been a victim of coup.”

Kenyan Cook Surpasses Hilda Baci’s Record

A Kenyan cook, Maliha Mohammed, has surpassed Hilda Baci’s record of the longest cooking marathon.

Mohammed achieved the feat a few months after declaring her intention to pursue it.

26-year-old Hilda Baci had achieved the longest cooking marathon with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

She was on Tuesday, June 13, officially declared the Guinness World Record holder.

Chef Mohammed who began her cook-a-thon on August 11 unofficially set a new record after cooking for 95 hours 15 minutes.

The mother of two who had previously broken the Guinness World Record in 2019, posted pictures online to mark her new accomplishment.

The Guinness World Record, however, has not confirmed Chef Mohammed’s new cooking record.

ECOWAS Army Ready To Invade Niger–Defence Chiefs

The Economic Community of West African States Defence Chiefs have agreed a “D-day” for a possible military intervention to restore civil rule in Niger if diplomatic efforts fail.

According to Reuters, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah, said on Friday, without disclosing when that is.

The official made the comments at the end of a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana’s capital Accra, where they have been hashing out the logistics and strategy for a possible use of force in Niger, which ECOWAS said would be the last resort.

The ECOWAS troops a day earlier pledged readiness to participate in a standby force that would restore democracy in Niger after generals toppled and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

All member states, except those under military rule and Cape Verde, agreed at a meeting in Accra, Ghana capital, on Thursday to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day meeting, Musah was quoted by Reuters as saying, “We are ready to go anytime the order is given.

“The D-Day is also decided. We’ve already agreed and fine-tuned what will be required for the intervention.”

