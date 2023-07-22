Today’s Headlines: No Crisis In Our Party_APC, Tinubu Set To Confront Unconventional Forces

No Crisis In Our Party—APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that there is no crisis in the party despite the recent resignation of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

In a statement on Saturday by APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said contrary to reports of deepening crisis, “the APC stands as one strong, dynamic, resilient and progressive party”.

According to the APC, the resignation of the two leaders showed the party’s level of institutional maturity and quality of its leadership which place the best interest of the party first and above personal egos and ambitions.

The party also dismissed reports of disharmony among members of its National Working Committee (NWC) over possible successor to Adamu, saying that they are “purely speculative”.

President Tinubu Set To Confront Unconventional Forces

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Kaduna said Nigeria and the neigh­bouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their mili­tary doctrine and practices.

In a press statement written by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President, (Special Duties, Communications and Strategy), the President noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region are battling a ‘mo­bile and elusive irregular force’ that disregards established rules of warfare.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, the Pres­ident pointed out that the adver­saries facing countries in the sub-region are not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

UNILAG Hikes Tuition Fee

The management of the University of Lagos UNILAG, Akoka, Lagos, has increased the school fee payable by undergraduates of the university.

Previously, students of the institution paid N19,000, but the management has fixed new fees at N190,250 for students studying medicine, while for courses that require laboratory and studio, they are to pay N140,250.

Programmes that do not require lab and studio are fixed at N100,750.

This was contained in statement dated July 20, 2023 by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) UNILAG branch following a meeting with the top management staff.

According to SSANU, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, met with representatives of the three non-academic staff unions on Thursday, July 20, to discuss issues concerning members’ welfare.

The union, in the statement, said the VC stated that fees would be increased for UNILAG undergraduates.

Lawyers, Journalists Barred From Mamu’s Trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja barred lawyers, journalists and litigants from the trial of an alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu before the court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order to have all non interested parties leave the courtroom after counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), E.A. Kaswe reminded the court of an existing order for trial behind closed doors.

He noted that his witnesses were already in the court.

The order, however, may have been an oversight as the court had earlier accredited journalists to observe the proceedings.

