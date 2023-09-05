Today’s Headlines: No Candidate Deserves Win, As PEPC Delivers Verdict Tomorrow – Bode George; Obasanjo Hits Bola Tinubu

No candidate deserves win, says George as PEPC delivers verdict tomorrow

A former deputy national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, yesterday, said it would be a shame if the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) pronounces anybody as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

His comment followed report that the court will, tomorrow, deliver judgment on petitions against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the poll.

The court had reserved judgment after the petitioners: PDP and its standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of Labour Party closed their cases in June, after calling 40 out of 150 witnesses earlier listed in their petitions challenging the victory of Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court also reserved judgment on petitions filed by Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the declaration of Tinubu as winner. Speaking with reporters at his Ikoyi office, George described the election as faulty, saying the entire process should be discarded and a fresh exercise held.

Obasanjo hits Bola Tinubu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has for the first time spoken on the 100 day old government of President Bola Tinubu, challenging him on one of the promises made.

The issue is about the Port Harcourt Refinery, which Tinubu said will be operational in December.

The refinery is at present undergoing a major overhaul with a loan of $1.5 billion from AfricaExim Bank.

But Obasanjo expressed scepticism that thhe refinery will work by December 2023.

In an interview with The Cable Online paper, Obasanjo emphasised his belief that the nation’s refineries would never function efficiently as long as they remained under government ownership.

Drawing on past experiences, Obasanjo shared insights into the challenges facing Nigeria’s refinery sector.

He recounted a crucial meeting he had with representatives from Shell during his presidency, where he proposed handing over the refineries to the oil giant for management.

Wike frowns at N85bn Wasa housing infrastructure, says project poorly negotiated

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has expressed dissatisfaction with the N85 billion contract for the provision of infrastructure for the Wasa Affordable Housing project in Wasa District, Abuja.

Wike expressed the displeasure when he led the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud and other government officials to the road construction site for the housing estate on Monday.

Earlier, Mr Olusegun Olusan, acting Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department, explained that the contract for the provision of the infrastructure was awarded in 2014 at N26 billion but revised to N85 billion in 2018.

Otti suspends convoy driver for hitting motorcyclist, passenger

Abia State governor, Alex Otti, yesterday, suspended one of his convoy drivers, Onyebuchi Steven, who drove a Toyota Hilux pick-up that hit a motorcyclist and his passenger at Ohafia on Saturday.

The governor, who pledged to take responsibility for the medical bills of the victims, also directed investigation into the accident to establish his culpability.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to governor, Kazie Uko, who confirmed the development, yesterday, said the state Health Commissioner, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo, first administered first aid to the victims before they were taken to an Ohafia hospital, and thereafter transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, the state capital.

He said that following the governor’s directive that the victims be given the best medical treatment.

the passenger that sustained minor injury was quickly treated and discharged, but the motorcycle operator, whose name was given as Orji Felix, 18, who sustained multiple fractures on his left leg and right arm, was being treated.

According to the CPS, the victim has been responding favourably to treatment and in stable condition as at Sunday night when the Health Commissioner visited him at the FMC’s Crowther Ward.

The Guardian gathered that some Ohafia commercial motorcycle operators, family and friends of the victim have visited FMC to sympathise with Felix and pray for his quick recovery.

They also lauded governor Otti for his kindness and warned their colleagues to exercise caution when they hear sirens or see approaching convoys with headlamps on.

