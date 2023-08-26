Today’s Headlines: No Basis To Wage War On Niger, PRP Tells Tinubu, Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan Expected To Meet Soon

No Basis To Wage War On Niger, PRP Tells Tinubu

National Legal Adviser, Peo­ples Redemption Party, PRP, Prof Mahmood Muhibeedeen Aliyu, has said that the deci­sion of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the war against Niger is needless, especially at a time like this when the country has enough security challenges.

Professor Aliyu argued that even if the regional body, ECOWAS, insists on warring with Niger, a West African neighbor over the unceremo­nious ouster of a democratical­ly elected president in a coup de tat, Nigeria has no basis to wage a war on the francophone neighbors.

“From my mind, I am completely against it. it is morally wrong, psychologically wrong, it is spiritually wrong,” he said in Ilorin on Friday to journal­ists at the correspondent chapel of the NUJ, Kwara State. The party legal adviser had asked to speak to journalists on the state of the nation and to so­licit support for his party, PRP, insisting that only it is panacea to myriads of challenges faced by the country.

Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan Expected To Meet Soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold talks in person with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan soon, the Kremlin said on Friday, as Ankara attempts to persuade Moscow to return to the Black Sea grain deal.

The deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 to help allete a global food crisis, allowed grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. However, Moscow quit the deal last month, complaining that an accompanying agreement to facilitate Russia’s own grain and fertilizer exports was not being implemented.

Asked about Erdogan’s invitation to Putin to visit Turkey to discuss the deal and other pressing issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There is an understanding that this meeting will take place soon. We usually synchronize announcements of such visits with our partner countries. We will announce shortly when and where it will take place. The meeting is being prepared, and is being prepared very thoroughly,” he said.

Call stakeholders meeting, JOHESU tells health minister

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Pate, has been asked to initiate engagements with stakeholders in the health sector to enable him to find lasting solutions to the problems in the sector.

Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, the Acting Chairman of the Joint Health Workers Union, Dr. Obinna Ogbonna, said it would be a good move for the new minister to have firsthand interaction with the leadership of the union. JOHESU has been engaging the Federal Government on the improvement of the welfare of health workers across the country.

The union has also been demanding, among others, the immediate approval and implementation of the Technical Committee Report on Consolidated Health Salary Structure Adjustment by the Federal Government, the immediate payment of the omission and shortfall in the COVID-19 hazard/inducement allowances of affected health workers in federal health institutions, the recognition of support health workers in hospital facilities in the payment of the new hazard allowance; and the payment and inculcation of peculiar allowances to health workers under the aegis of JOHESU/AHPA.

Group alleges S’Kaduna marginalization

A political pressure group, the Southern Kaduna Renewed Hope Movement of Nigeria, has decried what it termed as the marginalization of the people of the area.

The group noted that over the years, both Christians and Muslims coexisted harmoniously and blamed the sharp division in recent times on bad leadership under the All Progressives Congress-led administration in the state.

The National Coordinator of the organization, Mr. Yusuf Kanhu, while addressing a press conference in Kaduna, on Friday, urged the state Governor, Senator Uba Sani, to appease the Southern Kaduna people by picking a member of the community to replace a former governor of the state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, as minister.

