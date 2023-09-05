Today’s Headlines: NNPP Finally Expels Kwankwaso, Niger NLC Rejects N110m Palliatives

NNPP Finally expels Kwankwaso

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kwankwaso, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of NNPP, had been earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at the National Convention on August 29 in Lagos. Recall that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NNPP set up a Disciplinary Committee and directed it to invite Kwankwaso to defend allegations of gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party/campaign funds within five days.

The NEC had warned that failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee, Kwankwaso would be expelled from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 (as amended). Van, Mr Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, that the NEC had expelled Kwankwaso with immediate effect because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

Niger NLC Rejects N110m Palliatives

Following the announcement of N110 million palliatives for organized labor in Niger State, the body has unanimously resolved that the money should be used to augment a flat rate of N50,000 palliative each to civil servants in the state.

The chairman, of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Niger State, Comrade Abdulkarim Idris Lafene who stated this at a news conference yesterday said that instead of giving it to the organized labor money, the amount should be credited to the salary accounts of civil servants and retirees in both the state and local government councils sustainably for six months.

He noted that it was not logical that civil servants who are to be at the first line of those to be considered for palliatives were not considered and therefore directed workers in Niger State to boycott any the committee set up for the distribution of palliatives schedule to commence on tomorrow across the state.

100 days: Tinubu’s Economic Policies Hurting Nigerians — Bode George

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, yesterday, took a swipe at the economic policies of the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government saying it is hurting Nigerians.

He also warned the judiciary not to allow it to be used to disrupt the electoral process as it delivers judgment on the Presidential Election Petition. Speaking during a state-of-the-nation press conference in Lagos, the elder statesman faulted the Federal Government’s method in the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians describing it as voodoo economics.

On the palliatives given to states by the Federal Government, George said: “There is no individual in this globe called earth that knows it all. Who is the Chief Economic Adviser in the Villa? Is he a voodoo economist? Is he a medieval economist? Basic theory in economics says that when too much money is chasing a few goods, it causes hyperinflation. You gave N5 billion to states as palliatives, Who made that decision? Lagos has more than 22 million people, Bayelsa has about two million people and they have the same money.

Govt offices in Abuja, others shut as NLC strike begins

Some government ministries, departments, and agencies in Abuja are currently shut in solidarity with the two-day nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress, The PUNCH has observed.

Our correspondent who visited the Federal Secretariat on Tuesday morning alongside other major areas such as the popular radio house which houses some agencies under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation observed that the areas were deserted as workers decided to stay back home.

Banks located in the areas surveyed were also under lock and key. Our correspondent who visited one of the major commercial banks located at the Federal Secretariat was told there would be no banking operations due to the strike declared by the NLC.

