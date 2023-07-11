Today’s Headlines: Nnamdi Kanu’s Release’ll Stop Unrest In S/East – Rita Edochie; Obasanjo Sad Over Death Of Ex-Ohanaeze Indigbo President, Irukwu

Nnamdi Kanu’s release will stop unrest in South East – Rita Edochie

Rita Edochie, Nollywood actress, has called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Edochie made the call on her Instagram page on Monday.

According to her, if Nnamdi Kanu is released, the unrest in the South East would cease forthwith.

Alongside a video of the IPOB leader, she wrote: “Release Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu today and see the unrest in the South East become history.

“Stop playing with people’s lives, especially all you elites that your children are overseas and you are using other people’s children to create unrest.

“If you are one of them your generation and generation to come will never know peace [sic].

Irukwu: Obasanjo sad over death of ex-Ohaneze Indigbo President

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed sadness over Professor Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu’s death, saying the former Ohaneze Ndigbo’s President was unable to see to the completion of a project initiative, ‘The Nigerian Dream’, with him.

DAILY POST reported earlier that the late elder statesman died at the weekend at the age of 89.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President said he was sad, because the people would miss his contribution to the building of the new Nigeria of his dream.

The Balogun Owu, however, submitted that he was “grateful to God for such a life well spent in the service of our fatherland.”

He recalled that, “Since 2018, Joe and I have been engaged in exchanging words, views and thoughts on a laudable project initiative titled, The Nigerian Dream.”

According to Obasanjo, the project was to be put in the public domain for national adoption, “with the hope that it would be another strand of our commonality, unity and togetherness.”

Eight die in fresh Plateau attack

Gunmen suspected to be herders have reportedly killed eight persons in another deadly attack in the Farin Lamba community, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area.

The attack occurred around 9:45 pm on Sunday according to the National Publicity Secretary, Berom Youth Movement, (BYM), RwangTengwong.

Eight persons, including an eight-month-old baby, were murdered during the incident. The attackers were said to have come in a Vectra, shooting sporadically at the victims heading home after the day’s activities.

The baby and father were said to be returning from the hospital when they were killed.

Before the fresh attack, several communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu Local Government Area have suffered the destruction of over 300 hectares of land.

3 Almajirai Burnt To Death In Adamawa

Three almajirai at the Sabon Pegi Sangaya area of Shagari Ward in Yola South LGA of Adamawa State have been burnt to death after fire was ignited from a mosquito repellant on Friday night.

Malam Abubakar Usman, owner of the Sangaya school where the victims were studying, confirmed to our correspondent that the three died due to fire which was kindled from a mosquito repellant.

He explained that the victims, Ismaila Muhammadu (12) and Yusuf Abubakar (13) died instantly, while 17-year-old Mustapha Ahmadu died on Saturday morning at the Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola.

The furore over renaming of airports (II)Unravelling the gold-militant conflict nexus in Zamfara and the way forward

He said, “It was around 11pm when we had already gone to bed and one of the kids came crying. We rushed to see that one of the huts was on fire and we decided to put out the fire; that was when we saw two dead almajirai in the burnt hut.”

Venomnews (

)