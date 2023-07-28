Today’s Headlines: Nnamdi Kanu Releases Handwritten Letter-Ejimakor, Trump Faces New Charges

Nnamdi Kanu Releases Handwritten Letter, Declares End To All Sit-At-Home In South-East Region

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Kanu in the writing declaration dated July 24, 2023 which Barrister Ejimakor read, followed the refusal of Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple to announce the cancellation and further declaration through his media platforms.

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has declared an end to all Sit-At-Home exercise, including the Monday’s sit-at-home and any other proposed thereof being aimed to force the government to release him.

Kanu made the declaration in a handwritten letter, which his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, read out to journalists during a world press conference, held in Enugu State on Friday.

Kanu, however, warned Ekpa to “desist from calling for any Sit-at-Home henceforth” and “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Mazi Simon Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) to cancel any pending Sit-at-Home in place at the moment”.

Trump Faces New Charges, Accused Of Asking Staffer To Delete Camera Footage In Florida Classified Documents Case

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump faced new charges on Thursday in a case accusing him of illegally possessing classified documents, with prosecutors alleging that he asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct a federal investigation into the records.

According to Associated Press, the new indictment includes extra charges of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, adding fresh detail to a criminal case issued last month against Trump and a close aide.

Photo Credit: Google

The Florida charges came as a surprise at a time of escalating anticipation of a possible additional indictment in Washington over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The latest allegations also make clear the vast, and still not fully known, scope of legal exposure faced by Trump as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024 while fending off criminal cases in multiple cities.

The updated indictment from special counsel Jack Smith centers on surveillance footage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, evidence that has long been vital to the case.

Lagos, Kano, Adamawa… 11 states without any ministerial nominees

Photo Credit: The Cable

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu sent a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the national assembly for screening, in an attempt to beat the 60-day deadline set by the constitution.

TheCable analysed the list of nominees, matching them with their states of origin, and found that 11 states do not have any ministerial nominees for now.

According to section 147(3) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, the “President shall appoint at least one Minister from each State, who shall be an indigene of such State.”

While historical differences exist on how many ministers come from each state, the constitution says “at least one” from each state.

Court strikes out application by DSS to detain Emefiele for 14 days

Photo Credit: The Cable

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Abuja has dismissed an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking to further detain Godwin Emefiele, suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, for 14 days.

In the application filed discreetly on Wednesday, the DSS alleged that it has discovered new evidence against the suspended CBN governor.

Although the court is on its annual vacation, the matter came up before Hamza Muazu, a judge, on Thursday.

Muazu asked Victor Ejelonu, DSS counsel, to address the issue of jurisdiction considering that Sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act gives exclusive rights to magistrate courts to grant detention orders.

