Today’s Headlines: Nnamdi Kanu declares end to sit-at home, Big Disappointment–Shahu Sani Claims

Nnamdi Kanu declares end to sit-at home

Leader of the (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered an end to all sit-at-home activities in the South East, including the Monday sit-at-home and any other proposed sit-at-home. This is contained in a public announcement issued by the IPOB leader through his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

In the statement entitled, “By Direct Order, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby ends all Sit-At-Home, including the Monday Sit-At-Home and any other proposed Sit-at-Home,” addressed to the general public and media institutions, Ejimakor stated that “this Public Announcement bears (as shall be reproduced below), the unedited, verbatim Instructions containing a Direct Order personally issued by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his own handwriting on 24th July, 2023 through me to Mazi Simon Ekpa, instructing him to, ‘desist from calling for any Sit-at-Home henceforth’ and ‘to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Mazi Simon Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) to cancel any pending Sit-at-Home in place at the moment’.

Ministerial List: Big Disappointment–Shahu Sani Claims

Shehu Sani, a former Senator has described as a big disappointment the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The human rights activist during an ARISE TV interview, criticised the inclusion of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, in the ministerial list recently released to the Senate.

President Tinubu, on Thursday, sent 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate through Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the names of ministerial nominees, including those of four former governors, on the floor of the Senate.

But Senator Shehu Sani while reacting to the inclusion of El-Rufai, opined that Tinubu did not consider competence in the list, saying that el-Rufai was a “tragedy.”

According to Shehu Sani, “With the nominations which I have seen, the one representing Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, is a tragedy.”

271 Cops, Others killed In N’ Delta

At least 271 security operatives have lost their lives as a result of gun violence and criminal activities in the Niger Delta between January and April 2023, data from the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta has shown.

These deaths have affected officers in the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, amongst others.

In its weekly crisis update, published on its website on Wednesday, PIND noted that the killings were ‘targeted’ on government security personnel by criminal gangs in the Niger Delta.

Leading the states of cases is Imo state with 89 deaths; Cross River with 60 deaths; Rivers State (43), Bayelsa (35); Edo (24); Ondo (15); and Abia (5).

Police Arrest Ex-Banker For N14.9m Fraud In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a former banker, Gift Igbinosun, 35, for allegedly defrauding John Nnamdi and Obasogie Osagieduwa of over N14.9m.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect who was sacked by her employer, a commercial bank, two years ago defrauded the victims under the pretence of helping them to get new notes.

He said the suspect was arrested on July 20 by operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau while acting on a complaint of alleged impersonation, conspiracy, advance fee fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, fraudulent conversion and stealing reported by the victims.

