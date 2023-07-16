Today’s Headlines: Nnamdi Kanu can’t actualize Biafra, release him_Ayodele, Tinubu hail Osoba at 84

Nnamdi Kanu can’t actualize Biafra, release him – Primate Ayodele advises Tinubu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday, advised President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Primate Ayodele said Kanu cannot actualize Biafra Republic, neither can he cause a division in Nigeria because he doesn’t have the power.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele said IPOB members are only crying out due to marginalization, an issue that can be easily resolved.

He urged Tinubu to have mercy on the embattled leader of the proscribed organization.

Primate Ayodele made it known that at God’s appointed time, Nigeria will divide without bloodshed or violence but peacefully.

He said: ‘’President Tinubu should look into the issue of Nnamdi Kanu and let justice prevail. I advise Mr President to release him because he won’t be the one to divide Nigeria. He cannot even actualize Biafra Republic in Nigeria.

‘’Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members will only make noise. They are only shouting because of marginalization which can easily be resolved, they can’t cause division in the country.

‘’When God is ready, he will divide the country Himself and there will no bloodshed or violence.’’

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Saturday, described former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, as an important statesman whose life is worth emulating.

“His life is worthy of emulation as it will serve as a useful beacon for many, particularly the upcoming Nigerians,” Tinubu said in his birthday message to Osoba who turned 84 on July 15, 2023.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Saturday.

Tinubu said, “Today, I rejoice with the family, friends, and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

“Apro-democracy activist who fought stridently for democracy and progressive good governance in Nigeria. It’s no surprise that his people elected him twice as governor of Ogun State.”

NDLEA Probes Delta Shooting As Stray Bullet Kills One

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it is investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid of a drug joint at the Okpanam area of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

A young person was said to have been unfortunately hit by a stray bullet as a result of which he eventually died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Agency, in a statement on Saturday, said its Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has set up a panel of officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the unfortunate incident.

Two Arrested For Using Kano First Lady’s Name To Extort Public

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspected fraudsters for allegedly using the state governor’s wife falsely to extort money from the public.

Spokesman of the command, SP. Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday.

He said Umar Adamu and Hussaini Musa were arrested for sponsoring a public announcement fraudulently credited to the wife of the Governor.

