Today’s Headlines: NLC To Shutdown Economy Next Week; Allocating N5bn Per State Laughable — NLC

Breaking: NLC to shutdown economy next week

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened to shutdown the economy starting with a two day warning strike next week.

The warning strike will take place on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday September 6

The decision was reached after the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the Congress on Thursday.

Briefing journalists on Friday, the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero while reading the resolution said, “NEC in session of NLC resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until steps are taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and the impoverishment experienced around the country.

“To commence a two-day warning strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, 5th and 6th September 2023 to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month and to also demand that the state vacates the illegally occupied national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers. “

The NLC also resolved to embark on a mass protest and rally in Imo State within September.

The NLC raised the alarm over what it described as renewed onslaught by the government and its agents against labour unions.

Ajaero explained that the proposed strike action was necessitated as a result of the government deliberate neglect and disregard to engage the relevant stakeholders through the channel of social dialogue.

He said the Federal Government has refused to engage and reach an agreement with the organized labour on critical issues on the consequences of the unfortunate hike in prices of Petroleum which has unleashed massive suffering on Nigerian workers and masses.

He said, “There is a renewed onslaught against trade unions and its leadership by the states and its agents across Nigeria. The Police under the instruction of certain forces peddling the name of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gave invaded and occupied illegal the national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers headquarters seeking to install its own executive”

Allocating N5bn Per State Laughable—NLC

The Nigeria Labour Con­gress (NLC), on Thursday, wrote off the N5 billion allocations to each state in the federation as palliative, claiming the funds would not even be enough to go round a single local government council.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, who decried the palliative scheme meant to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy, de­scribed Nigeria as a country where the leaders exhibit the highest form of wickedness against her citizens.

Obviously pained by the policy, he said the removal of fuel subsidy was akin to establishing a war against the poor.

Ajaero spoke at the NLC national symposium tagged, ‘Nigeria Economy and the Crisis of Survival: Robbing the Poor to Pay the Rich’.

He went on to accuse the Federal Government of en­riching state governors at the expense of the poor masses, as the distribution of the pal­liatives would be skewed in favour of the ruling class.

He alleged that governors were in the habit of convert­ing whatever was meant for the poor masses and workers for their personal use and benefit.

Tinubu Solicits UN Support In Fight Against Terrorism

President Bola Tinubu has solicited the support of the United Nations in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism in light of its ripple effect on global peace, displacements of people, and rising poverty.

He made the appeal at an audience with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, Mr Vladimir Voronkov, at the State House on Thursday.

The President noted that terrorism had consistently reversed the gains in development and increased instability in families and communities.

Ardova Appoints New CEO As Adeosun Exits

Ardova Plc has announced the appointment of a new managing director/chief executive officer to take the place of Olumide Adeosun, who resigned from the firm effective 31 August.

Mr Adeosun, who became the chief executive of the energy firm (formerly known as Forte Oil) in June 2023, after billionaire oilman Abdulwasiu Sowami acquired the controlling stake, is leaving to pursue new interests and opportunities, according to a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

He will hold the position for the rest of the year to ease the passage to a new executive management.

