Today’s Headlines: NLC Threatens To Embark On Total, Indefinite Strike If Petrol Price Rises Further; AU Meets On Niger Coup

NLC Threatens To Embark On Total, Indefinite Strike If Petrol Price Rises Further

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to declare a nationwide strike if there is further hike in the pump price of petrol from the existing N617 naira.

It vowed to proceed on total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide shutdown of the country.

This was made known by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, while speaking at the African Trade Union Alliance Meeting in Abuja, where Labour also warned against undermining the demands of the union.

AU Meets On Niger Coup

The African Union said it was holding a meeting on Monday on the Niger crisis.

The meeting was initiated following the coup on July 26 that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

The Union said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter reads “AU’s Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it.”

Terrorists Kill One, Abduct Seven Others In Fresh Zamfara Attack

An Islamic scholar, Malam Murtala was killed while seven residents were abducted when terrorists invaded Bungudu town in Zamfara State Monday morning.

Bungudu is one of the most insecure areas in Zamfara as terrorists and other outlaws roam freely and attack communities at will.

Those abducted include Abdurrahman Hassan, the first son of the emir of Bungudu; Abubakar Sarkin-Fada, a former civil servant; Amina Salisu, a married woman; and four other women.

I Didn’t Reject El-Rufai’s Ministerial Nomination- Gov Uba Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has denied rejecting his predecessor, Nasir El-rufai’s ministerial nomination.

DAILY POST recalls that El-Rufai’s nomination was stepped down during screening following an incomplete security check. A few days after, El-Rufai rejected the offer but nominated a replacement.

However, a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the spokesman for the governor, clarified that the reports were inaccurate and aimed at creating unnecessary tension between Uba Sani and El-Rufai

