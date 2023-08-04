Today’s Headlines: NLC Threatens Strike If FG Fails To Withdraw Lawsuit; Remi Tinubu, Nana Shettima visit Buhari

NLC Threatens Strike If FG Fails To Withdraw Lawsuit

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government to withdraw a lawsuit filed against the organised labour.

It is threatening a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, if the government fails to do so.

The NLC reached the decision during its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, according to a statement signed by the National President, Joe Ajaero and the National Secretary Emanuel Ugboaja.

They accused the Ministry of Justice and the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) of allowing themselves to be used as “anti-democracy” agents.

Remi Tinubu, Nana Shettima visit Buhari

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the Vice President, Nana Kashim Shettima on Thursday paid a courtesy to former president Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in Daura.

We’re ready to be Aso Rock sweepers, Miyetti Allah begs Tinubu for appointment

Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, have asked President Bola Tinubu not to forget them in the ongoing appointments, saying they were even prepared to work as sweepers in Aso Rock, the seat of Federal Government.

The Southeast zonal leader of MACBAN, Allhaji Gidado Siddikki, said the call became necessary because cattle breeders across the country prayed and voted for the President during the February 25 presidential election.

Siddikki said: “We are demanding for appointments from Tinubu’s government. Even if it is as office sweepers, we are okay with it. All we want is for us to be part of the government at the centre.

“During the election, to my knowledge, my people voted for President Tinubu because his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, told my people to vote for him and they all did so.

Fuel Subsidy: Nigerians Should Give Tinubu A Chance—CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday called on Nigerians to bear with President Bola Tinubu and give him a chance to fix the country.

The organisation also commended Tinubu for taking proactive steps to avert the proposed strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, over fuel subsidy removal pains.

CAN advised the NLC and TUC that if there was any need for a call to action, it should be for the judicious and accountable use of the funds that would otherwise have been used to subsidise fuel.

