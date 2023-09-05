Today’s Headlines: NLC Shuts Down Government Offices, Banks In Kano, 3 Kills In Kwara Cult Clashes

NLC Shuts Down Government Offices, Banks In Kano

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Kano State chapter on Tuesday joined the two-day warning strike to protest over the removal of fuel subsidy by the Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government.

It was learnt that the early as 5am on Tuesday morning, the labour union shut down government offices and other facilities in the state.

3 Killed in Kwara Cult Clashes

Three people were killed in cult clashes in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday. The incident occurred in areas including Idi-Ape, Gambari, Babooko, and Surulere.

To restore normalcy in these areas, the state police command has strengthened efforts to restrict the movement of motorcyclists and tricycle riders between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. The command’s spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed this in a statement and also urged parents and guardians in the affected areas to caution their children and ensure they do not become instruments for causing havoc in society.

Budgetary Allocation Affecting Road Construction- Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said that the way Nigeria’s budgetary allocation is designed is not encouraging contractors to complete federal road projects across the country timely.

He also said contractors will not be stopped from making use of asphalt in their construction of roads but they must sign an indemnity agreement of 30 years duration of the roads with the ministry.

The minister said that construction of concrete roads would not be enforced on projects awarded already, adding that contractors would need to give assurance that roads built with asphalt would last up to 30 years even though the concrete roads would last longer.

Google Appoints Alex Okosi As MD In Africa

Google has announced that Alex Okosi, currently Managing Director for YouTube in EMEA Emerging Markets, will take on the role of Managing Director for Google in Africa.

In his new role, Okosi will be responsible for Google’s operations in Africa including programs to help businesses and economies on the continent to grow, as well as expanding access and providing tools to help the next billion users get more from the web. “Alex is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the media and technology industries. He has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses,” said Meir Brand, Vice President, EMEA Emerging Markets at Google.

