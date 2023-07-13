Today’s Headlines: NLC protests Tinubu’s N500bn subsidy palliative, Police parade 53 suspects in Imo

NLC protests Tinubu’s N500bn subsidy palliative, demands 300% pay rise

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have thumbed down the N500bn palliative proposed by President Bola Tinubu, stating that it is grossly inadequate to assuage the hardships confronting workers sequel to the fuel subsidy removal.

They are demanding a 300 per cent salary increase to enable workers to cope with the challenges imposed by the deteriorating economic situation that came with the removal of the controversial fuel subsidy.

On Wednesday, the President wrote to the House of Representatives seeking approval for N500bn to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter sent to the National Assembly and read during plenary by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Police parade 53 suspects in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 53 suspects on various crimes in Imo state, at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while parading the suspects.

The police said the suspects were arrested because of the operational strategies the command introduced.

According to the police, “Imo State Police Command has continued to roll out workable administrative and operational strategies aimed at discharging the Constitutional mandate of the Force and providing a security atmosphere for socio-economic activities to thrive in the State.

“These strategies have proven to be effective as I parade before you today a total of 53 suspects, largely males with just 2 females. These are suspects that were, evidentially linked with various Criminal cases ranging from Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Murder, Defilement, Kidnapping, Child Trafficking, IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, Unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, Receiving of Stolen Properties, and Car Snatching and Vandalization of NEPA cables.”

Fake Medical Doctor Arrested In Jigawa

The Nigeria Police have arrested a fake medical doctor identified as David Samuel, who claimed to be attached to the Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse, Jigawa State.

A spokesman of the Jigawa Police Command confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to DAILY POST on Thursday.

He said the suspect was arrested during a raid of a pharmaceutical store at Mopol Base, Sabuwar Takur, Dutse Metropolitan by the Jigawa State Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Shiisu said the fake medical doctor has been carrying out medical consultancy services, prescribing drugs and rendering home services to unsuspecting victims.

He said the suspect was arrested alongside many forged documents including a degree certificate from Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto, an NYSC certificate, and a certificate of membership of the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA).

The police spokesman said the suspect confessed to having forged all the certificates found in his possession, pointing out that he was a university dropout from Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State.

Sanwo-Olu felicitates Soyinka at 89

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated Nobel laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Prof. Soyinka as “a quintessential scholar and literary icon who has used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics and governance globally.”

Prof. Soyinka, a 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature winner and the first sub-Saharan African to be honoured in that category clocked 89 on Thursday, July 13.

Sanwo-Olu said the literary giant is worth celebrating as one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, adding that the Nobel Laureate remained one of Nigeria’s pride and biggest exports to the world.

