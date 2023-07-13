Today’s Headlines: NLC protests Tinubu’s N500bn subsidy palliative, Gunmen kill Police officer, steal AK-47 in Delta

NLC protests Tinubu’s N500bn subsidy palliative, demands 300% pay rise

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have thumbed down the N500bn palliative proposed by President Bola Tinubu, stating that it is grossly inadequate to assuage the hardships confronting workers sequel to the fuel subsidy removal.

They are demanding a 300 per cent salary increase to enable workers to cope with the challenges imposed by the deteriorating economic situation that came with the removal of the controversial fuel subsidy.

On Wednesday, the President wrote to the House of Representatives seeking approval for N500bn to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter sent to the National Assembly and read during plenary by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Gunmen kill Police officer, steal AK-47 in Delta

BARELY two months after gunmen slained two police officers, a police officer with Dragon 19, attached to Ughelli Area Command, simply identified as Jude Ukpaka was shot dead and his Ak-47 stolen by suspected gunmen in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the officer and two of his other colleagues were at a checkpoint along the Ogor-Evwreni axis of the East-West road before the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

An unconfirmed report said there was an attack on travellers returning from Bayelsa in the early morning of the same day before the killing in the evening at almost the same spot as the incident.

It would be recalled that two months ago, two police officers, PC Ujeyah Matthew and Sergeant Ijebu attached to the Ofuoma division were killed and their guns stolen at Ekredjebor community in Ughelli North.

CBN directs payment of dollar receipts in naira

From the Central Bank of Nigeria yesterday came a directive to International Money Transfer tors (IMTOs): pay dollars received through Diaspora remittances to domestic beneficiaries in naira.

A circular to banks, IMTOs and the public by CBN Director, Trade and Exchange Department, O.S Nnaji, listed 62 approved IMTOs to carry out the directive.

In the list are Western Union, World Remit Limited, CashPot Limited, eTransact International Limited, Leadremit Limited, Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited, and Interswitch Limited.

Others are Belyfted Limited, Caperemit UK Limited, Chime In (Sendwave), Colony Capital Limited, Comet Trading Nigeria Limited, CSL Pay Limited, CP Express Limited, among others.

Abiodun, Adebutu’s kinsmen testify at Ogun tribunal

Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday presented witnesses from Iperu-Remo in his petition against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petition is being heard by the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Iperu-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area is the hometown of both Governor Abiodun and Mr Adebutu.

After the counsel called the witnesses to the petitioner, Gordy Uche (SAN), they were cross-examined by INEC’s counsel, Remi Olatubora (SAN), Mr Abiodun’s counsel, Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) and Muiz Banire (SAN) who appeared for the ruling APC.

