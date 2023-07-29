Today’s Headlines: NLC Leaders Storm Out Of Meeting On Palliatives, Buhari hails Tinubu for ‘dealing effectively’ with Niger coup

NLC Leaders Storm Out Of Meeting On Palliatives

The Nigeria Labour Congress top leaders on Friday stormed out of the meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on subsidy palliatives that was scheduled to take place at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, had led his delegation to the Chief of Staff’s office, venue of the meeting at about 5pm but they were soon on their way out of the villa.

Recall that the Steering Committee meeting had met with the government delegation on Wednesday where the two parties agreed to reconvene on Friday to get brief from the three subcommittees set up to look into various demands.

Buhari Hails Tinubu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the coup in the Niger Republic that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

TheCable reported that Abdourahamane Tiani, a general and former head of Bazoum’s presidential guard, was declared as Niger’s new head of state.

Bazoum’s presidential guard had held him hostage in the palace on Wednesday, on account of “bad governance and worsening security”.

Policemen Attack Shiites Procession, Fire Gunshots In Abuja

Acombined team of security operatives including soldiers and Nigeria Police Force personnel on Friday in Abuja dispersed members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as “Shiites” during the Ashura procession injuring two persons.

The group embarked on their procession from Banex Plaza shortly after the Juma’at service to commemorate Ashura but they were abruptly dispersed by armed security operatives who fired teargas canisters and live ammunition to disperse them.

Gov Oborevwori Approves Recruitment Of Teachers

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved the recruitment of primary school teachers, clerical officers, and watchmen in 22 local government areas in the state.

The Delta State chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Victor Ebonka, announced the approval while addressing journalists at the end of the State Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting in Asaba on Friday.

