Today’s Headlines: NLC Issues Seven-day Strike Notice, Senate Rejects Motion To Release Nnamdi Kanu

NLC issues seven-day strike notice over fuel subsidy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given a nationwide strike notice beginning on 2 August to protest the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government, Punch newspaper is reporting.

Although no official statement has been issued by the Congress, its spokesperson, Ben Upah, confirmed the strike plan to an online newspaper on Wednesday.

“Yes, the nationwide strike will commence on 2 August 2023. We will soon issue a communique to that effect, ” Mr Upah said

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach any of the labour officials to confirm the development. The General Secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugboaja, did not respond to calls to his mobile phone on Wednesday.

It was, however, gathered that Congress gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies failing which it proceeded on the industrial action.

President Bola Tinubu had, during his inauguration on 29 May, announced the removal of fuel subsidy, an action that suddenly pushed up the price of the product.

A few days later, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced a new price regime ranging from N537 to N600 per litre of petrol.

On Tuesday last week, the NNPCL further pushed the price to N617 per litre, saying market forces informed it.

Senate Rejects Motion To Release Nnamdi Kanu

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The Senate has rejected a motion to release from the detention the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The motion which was moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) sought to address the constant sit-at-home order enforced by unknown gunmen in the South-East.

The lawmaker, in the motion co-sponsored by other lawmakers from the South-East, noted that the senators were aware that thousands of innocent lives had been lost since the action started, and properties worth over a trillion had been destroyed resulting in investors leaving the region.

Nasarawa Chief Dies

The first class traditional ruler of Gadabuke in Gadabuke Development Area in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Daudu, has died at the age of 96.

A family member of the monarch, Abdullahi Zakari, who confirmed the death to our reporter through telephone on Tuesday, said he died in the late hours of Monday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, after a protracted illness.

The Chairman of Toto LGA, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, who expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the traditional ruler, said he would be remembered for his fatherly role and commitment to the development of the Gade Nation and Toto LG as a whole.

FG Yet To Replace Doctors Who Migrated From Nigeria- Striking NARD

Photo credit: channels television

Following its decision to embark on an indefinite strike on Tuesday, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has lamented the Federal Government’s failure to address many of the demands that led them to a warning strike earlier in the year.

According to NARD President, Dr Innocent Orji, one of such demands is replacing doctors that have left for greener pastures elsewhere which he said the government promised to quickly attend to but has yet to do so months after signing the Memorandum of Understanding.

“One of the most important requests that we made is for government to release the circular on a one-for-one replacement because our hospitals are depleting. We have been singing this like a song since last year.

