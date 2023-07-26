Today’s Headlines: NLC issues August 2 nationwide strike notice, Tinubu meets ousted APC chairman, Secretary

NLC issues August 2 nationwide strike notice

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, or face an indefinite nationwide strike from August 2.

Consequently, the NLC has directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians.

This is including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

Vanguard gathered that this was one of the decisions reached at NLC’s Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting held Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House.

Tinubu meets ousted APC chairman, secretary

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with the immediate past National Chairman and Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both Adamu and Omisore, reportedly, resigned their positions early last week, ahead of scheduled National Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings, supposed to have been held on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, respectively.

President Tinubu, who is leader of the party, is granted a lot of leverage and influence within the ranks of the APC and is expected to determine a lot about the emergence of new party leaders.

The reason for the visit could not be officially confirmed, but it is believed to be connected with efforts to thaw crisis surrounding the party’s leadership.

Diphtheria outbreak: Osun govt directs reactivation of emergency response, contact tracing

Osun State Government has directed health officers in the State to begin immediate activation of the State Emergency Response Center to curb any further spread of diphtheria disease.

This directive is coming following the renewed outbreak of diphtheria infection in some parts of Osun State.

The State government also ordered an immediate contact tracing process as a means of providing adequate treatment for the infected residents.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr Omolola Adeagbo, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Barr Jola Akintola disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday.

