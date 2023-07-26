Today’s Headlines: NLC Issues August 2 Nationwide Strike Notice; Atiku Confused, APC Not In Turmoil, Says Ex-Acting Chairman

NLC Issues August 2 Nationwide Strike Notice

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, or face an indefinite nationwide strike from August 2.

Consequently, the NLC has directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

Vanguard gathered that this was one of the decisions reached at NLC’s Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting held Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House.

Atiku, PDP Confused, President Tells Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are unsure of what they want from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC), President Bola Tinubu has said.

President Tinubu, in his reply to Atiku and the PDP’s final address, said this explains their contradictory prayers.

The flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the February 25 election after scoring 8,794,726 votes.

Dissatisfied with the election outcome, the PDP and Abubakar, and Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, are challenging Tinubu’s victory.

According to the Electoral Act, the tribunal has 180 days to determine the petitions, meaning the court is expected to round off all its activities on or before September 16.

APC Not In Turmoil, Says Ex-Acting Chairman

Former Acting National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Hilliard Eta, has reacted to the resignations of his predecessor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, saying it is a ‘settled case.’

Eta, who is the Governing Council chairman of the Institute for Progressive Affairs, debunked claims that the ruling party is in turmoil.

The APC chieftain made the denial when he visited the national secretariat in Abuja to discuss the 10th anniversary of the ruling party with the new leadership.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, he argued that the ‘voluntary’ resignations of Adamu and Omisore are in line with the party’s constitution.

He said, “The institute has no official position on this. The truth of the matter is that I do not believe the party is in turmoil. We are very quick to give names and meanings to things that are very mundane and simple. Turmoil means not settled. There is nothing that is not settled. The chairman has resigned; it is settled. The secretary has resigned; it is settled. The president, governors and NWC are looking for replacements; it is settled. There is nothing that is unsettling.

“Our political party is peopled by Nigerians with different worldviews, ideologies and understandings. You cannot expect millions of people to come together and not have altercations and acrimony. Even in nuclear homes, where you have the mother and children from the same father, they have acrimony. Let us not elevate these things beyond the ordinary. There are no issues. If the national vice chairman from North-East is not on the same page with the governors, it is normal because we are not robots.

Ignore Calls For Apology, Soyinka Tells Davido

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has urged Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido, to ignore calls demanding his apology over the controversial music video he posted on his social media platforms.

The PUNCH reported that the Davido Music Worldwide label boss and his signee, Olamilekan Taiwo, aka Logos Olori, caused a stir online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens following the release of the latter’s new record, ‘Jaye Lo.’

A 45-second clip of the new video posted Friday on Instagram by Davido has since attracted criticism. Many Muslim devotees have labelled the video offensive and are now calling for a retraction while also threatening the artists with a lawsuit.

The controversial scene featured some men depicting praying mallams seen dancing in front of a mosque instead of praying. This dancing act has since been deemed offensive by some Muslim devotees.

Despite deleting the video forty-eight hours after it was posted, some Muslims are still demanding a public apology from Davido.

However, Soyinka in a statement released on Tuesday, said Davido did not owe Muslims an apology.

The Literary icon said former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai had made offensive comments against Christians in the past but was never asked to tender an apology.

