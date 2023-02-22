Today’s Headlines: NLC Declares Support For Obi, Step Down For Kwankwaso — Coalition Begs Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Again, NLC Declares Support For Obi

The Nigeria Labour Congress has declared its support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

The declaration is coming after an inaugural meeting held on Wednesday by the congress’ National Administrative Council.

The PUNCH on June 22, 2022, reported that the organised labour, comprising the NLC and Trade Union Congress, declared its support in separate speeches made by their presidents at the 10th-anniversary lecture in honour of the labour veteran, the late Comrade Pascal Bayau in Abuja.

Step Down For Kwankwaso—Coalition Begs Atiku

A coalition of civil society organisations on Wednesday called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for the candidate of the Nigeria Peoples Party, Musa Kwankwaso, to avoid unnecessary splitting of votes in the North.

The coalition, however, acknowledged that Atiku had done his best for the nation as a former Vice President.

Addressing journalists in Abuja at the NNPP secretariat, the leader of the coalition, Bishop Godwin Abah, said the destiny of Nigeria was at stake and as such, requires the political sagacity and tenacity of purpose of Kwankwaso Presidency to redirect the country.

JUST IN: Atiku, Tinubu, others set to sign peace accord

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, presidential candidates of political parties on Wednesday converged in Abuja to sign a peace accord.

Those present at the event include All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

The PUNCH reports that the peace accord is voluntary and not mandatory for political parties to participate. However, it’s a mediation process that helps forestall electoral-related violence.

Tinubu/Shettima Campaign mobilizes 32m voters

The Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council has expressed its readiness to use its network of support groups and membership to mobilize at least 32 million votes for the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Saturday’s Presidential election.

It said the figure is independent of what the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC would mobilize for its standard bearer.

National Coordinator of the Campaign and former deputy governor of Nasarawa state, Mr Silas Agara disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

