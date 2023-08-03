Today’s Headlines: NLC confirms suspension of strike following Tinubu’s intervention; NBA laments judicial officers’ poor welfare

NLC confirms suspension of strike following Tinubu’s intervention

The Nigeria Labour Congress has confirmed the suspension of its planned strike following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu and the Senate.

The resolution followed the National Executive Council meeting of the Congress.

The national treasurer, Hakeem Ambali, in a terse message sent to our correspondent this morning (Thursday), said, “ Protest suspended due to the Senate intervention and meeting with President Tinubu yesternight.”

The PUNCH reports that the NLC protest which was held yesterday across the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory prompted an emergency meeting between the President and the labour leaders.

Initially, the NLC had noted that it would only suspend its strike following a show of seriousness on the side of the government.

During the protest in Abuja on Wednesday, angry protesters pulled down the gates of the National Assembly in a bid to gain access to the premises so as to meet with the lawmakers.

The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, following the meeting with Tinubu said the President had made some commitments.

The labour centre is expected to brief the public shortly.

NBA laments judicial officers’ poor welfare

The Nigerian Bar Association has decried the poor welfare of judiciary officers across the country.

The NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, said the death of Justice Chima Nweze and John Mallong last week had brought the need to review the working conditions of the judiciary officials to the fore.

According to him, the loss of Judges and Justices indicated neglect for their health conditions, describing the development as unacceptable.

A statement by the NBA National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, on Thursday, quoted Maikyau as saying this when he paid a condolence visit to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, and the family of the late Justice Chima Nweze.

The NBA President was quoted as saying, “In the last couple of weeks, we have lost judges and justices to the cold hands of death. This again, brings to the fore the issues relating to the welfare of judicial officers and calls for an urgent review of their working conditions. The loss of judges and justices in circumstances that smack of neglect for their health and well-being is completely unacceptable. ”

Lagos govt lists 213 children for free limb surgery

The Lagos State Government says 213 children have been listed to benefit from its Free Limb Deformity Corrective Surgery and Rehabilitation Programme, an intervention targeted at the treatment and rehabilitation of children with lower limb deformities.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, said 60 out of that number had already been operated upon.

He disclosed this during a visit to the latest beneficiaries of the surgical intervention exercise at the Gbagada General Hospital on Wednesday “The limb deformity corrective surgery programme started in 2007 as a medical assistance programme for children with lower limb deformities that affect normal growth and function in children.

75% of Nigerian pupils poor in literacy, says UNICEF – Punch papers

Three out of every four pupils in Nigerian primary schools are poor in literacy and numeracy, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund assessment.

The global agency’s Chief of Education in Nigeria, Saadhna Panday-Soobrayan, said this on Wednesday at the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy seminar in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“Nigeria has a severe learning crisis with three out of four children being unable to read or to solve a simple math problem,” Panday-Soobrayan said at the opening of the seminar, which drew participants from stakeholders in the education sector from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

